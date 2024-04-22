Tributes pour in for murdered comedian and DJ Peter ‘Mashata’ Mabuse

By Simon Majadibodu Fans, followers, and industry colleagues of the late comedian and DJ, Peter "Mashata" Mabusa, have flooded to social media to express their condolences following his tragic death in Soshanguve, Pretoria, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The ‘Noise Maker’ as he was affectionately known, performed his final set at his All Black event at Epozini Lifestyle in Soshanguve at midnight. He was gunned down hours later. Police confirmed the comedian, DJ, radio personality, and MC, who was also a stadium announcer for Mamelodi Sundowns FC, was shot dead. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said Tshwane police had were investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

She said two men, aged 46 and 45, were wounded - one of them fatally. “One victim died in the hospital while the other was injured,” said Kweza. “The two victims were driving near the Tshwane University of Technology in Soshanguve when shots were fired at their vehicle. The suspects fled, and police are following several leads,” told The Star.

On X (formerly known as Twitter ) Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club has expressed heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Peter Mashata. “The Chairman and the Motsepe Family, the board of directors, technical team, players, management, staff, supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns FC and the entire Yellow Nation express their deepest condolences to the family and friends as we mourn the loss of the multi talented Peter "Mashata" Mabuse who served as an announcer at the Mamelodi Sundowns games. “We pray that the Almighty comforts and strengthens the Mabuse family, his fans, friends, and colleagues in the entertainment industry.