Mzansi celebrities rock New York Nights with Floral Flair at Cruz SA Fashion Week opening party

Goliwood's who's-who stepped out in their best New York Nights attire with a touch of floral-inspired outfits for the Cruz SA Fashion Week opening party. Held at Langhams Lifestyle Estate, the event brought out unique interpretations of metropolitan chic, creating quite the visual spectacle.

Some things just have the entertainment lover in me missing the late rapper ‘Kiernan AKA’ Forbes. He would have walked into the Cruz SA Fashion Week opening party and given it that much-needed razzle that it lacked on Wednesday night. The CruzSAFW parties always manage to bring out A-List designers, all the publicists, entertainers and managers making moves in the industry. View this post on Instagram A post shared by IOL LIFESTYLE (@iol_lifestyle) Sadly, this red carpet was walked by people who had us asking “Who is this?” as they held up the flow but alas, everyone wanted a picture by Taff Murda.

Kudos to the organisers for bringing out actress Natasha Thahane. It’s not everyday we see the ‘Blood & Water’ actress out and about. This is probably her first public appearance since she announced that she is no longer dating the father of her child convicted woman-beater Mamelodi Sundowns soccer player Tembinkosi Lorch. Kudos to the organisers for bringing out actress Natasha Thahane, it’s not every day we see the ‘Blood & Water’ actress out and about. Picture: Taff Studios/Supplied Thahane looked pretty in pink and told IOL Entertainment she is busy working on a few shows. She added that South Africans can look forward to seeing her on screens soon.

Stylist to the stars, Phupho Gumede, had all the cameras clicking and flashing away, thanks to his Zamaswazi creation that was a bouquet. Talk about a touch of floral! Gumede, though, do let us know if we should add “celebrity” or “media personality” to your bio. Durban socialite, Naliyani Uma, is the girl she thinks she is! Her self-styled outfit was the talk of the party, a tie made out of hair extensions, so fashion forward.

Durban socialite, Naliyani Uma, is the girl she thinks she is with her fashion forward outfit. Picture: Taff Studios/Supplied Dr Musa Mthombeni’s wife former Miss SA Liesel Laurie Mthombeni looked sophisticated in her New York Broadway outfit that showed off her legs. Kim Jayde, we get it, you are a sneakerhead but not every outfit needs a sneaker. Just imagine how a sleek heel would have elevated your look, put the comfortable sneakers away, please. Kim Jayde, we get it, you are a sneakerhead but not every outfit needs a sneaker. Picture: Taff Studios/Supplied Presenter Penny Lebyane is loving showing off her legs at the moment, she told IOL Entertainment that it was pure coincidence that her outfit resembled the one she wore for the ‘Roast of Minnie Dlamini’, which also showed off her thighs.

Additional celebrities at the event included actress Angela Sithole, rapper Gigi LaMayne, Rosette Ncwana, Khosi Twala, Kayise Ngqula and Yaya Mavundla, who brought out their innovative style and charisma to the red carpet. ‘The Real Housewives of Joburg’ Nicole Watson, Mamukus Koka and Mareli Bentley were also in attendance and so was the show’s gusband Leon Payne who was all over the place. Style star Yaya Mavundla and Big Brother Titans Winner Khosi Twala at the Cruz SA Fashion Week opening patry. Picture: Taff Studios/Supplied Been bumping into the cast quite often these days, could another season be in store, also if we will be bumping into the ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ housemates on the red carpet, how about they invest in some media training?

As guests mingled and danced the night away, they were treated to handcrafted signature Cruz cocktails, which saw the bar area flooded with thirsty and hungry guests. While guests eagerly awaited the canapes to reach their sections they were entertained by Amapiano DJ duo TXC, Rarri, Tyler ICU and hip hop megastar Maglera Doe Boy. Amapiano hitmaker Tyler ICU at the Cruz SA Fashion Week opening party. Picture: Supplied Fashion designers Hangwani Nengovhela (Rubicon), Ephraim Molingoana (Ephymol), Sello Medupe (Scalo), Craig Jacobs (Fundudzi), Msukizi Mbane (Imprint) and Lele Dhlamini (Ezoketho) not only graced the event showcasing their talent in their attire but also dressed many of the red carpet guests last night.