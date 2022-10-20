LOOK: Mzansi A-listers serve hot looks at SA Fashion Week opening party

Fashion lovers get ready – it’s SA Fashion Week and it kicked off with a Cruz Vintage Black Vodka party. The who’s who of Mzansi fashion were invited for a night of glitz and glam.

Those lucky enough to bag an invite to the fashion soirée got to mingle the night away with players in the entertainment and fashion industry. Can you imagine the tea that was spilled! But before heading up the lift to the rooftop at Ferguson’s 5th Floor in Sandton, fashionistas had to walk the red carpet. View this post on Instagram A post shared by IOL LIFESTYLE (@iol_lifestyle) Esteemed guests adorned in sparkling couture included media personalities Kim Jayde, Chris Jaftha, Ayanda MVP, Kamo Moth, Lesego “Coconut Kelz” Tlhabi and Lerai.

For her ensemble Lerai wanted to bring out the glitz and glam and teamed up with upcoming designer Khanyisile Masina of the brand 17.08.99. Her airy, fairy-like white dress was accompanied by a pair of leather black boots popular among the fashionistas. Lerai at the Cruz Vodka SA Fashion Week party held at Ferguson’s 5th Floor in IIlovo, Sandton. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA) “We wanted to bring out glitz and glam and for us that meant showing up as our authentic selves and being completely fabulous in that moment,” she told IOL Entertainment.

Jayde, who bagged The Fashion and Style Award at the DStv Content Creator Awards, shared that she wasn’t feeling any pressure since winning the award and was rather more excited to be exploring her personal style. For the opening party she was dressed by one of her favourite collaborators, Haku, who will be dressing her for the rest of SA Fashion Week. Kim Jayde at the Cruz Vodka SA Fashion Week party held at Fergusons 5th Floor in IIlovo, Sandton. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA) She may have opted for stilettos at the party, but she told us that she would be wearing some “mad, crazy sneakers” at some of the show.

Reality TV stars including Annie Mthembu, Mpho Wa Badimo, Nicole Capper and Angel Pather dazzled in colourful local numbers. Winner of “Big Brother Mzansi” season three, Badimo shared that she was most excited to see all the prints on the runway and all the local designs that would be showcased. Mpho Wa Badimo at the Cruz Vodka SA Fashion Week party held at Ferguson’s 5th Floor in IIlovo, Sandton. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA) “The Real Housewives of Durban” star Annie looked like a real boss in her hot pink suit ensemble, which had her feeling like Jay-Z.

Current Mrs South Africa Jo Judnick-Wilson graced the red carpet alongside ex-Miss SA, the ever-stunning Tansey Coetzee. Anele Zondo at the Cruz Vodka SA Fashion Week party held at Ferguson’s 5th Floor in IIlovo, Sandton. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA) Model Ponahalo Mojapelo “killed” it in shades of pink drip by designer Thebe Magugu, while radio personality Teboho “Caddy” Tsotetsi arrived in a one-of-a-kind Loxion Kulca combo. Ponahalo Mojapelo at the Cruz Vodka SA Fashion Week party held at Ferguson’s 5th Floor in IIlovo, Sandton. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA) Mojapelo was not the only one who wore Thebe Magugu. Actress Siphesihle Ndaba also opted to wear a dress by the renowned designer and topped her look with a Rich Mnisi hat.

Ndaba shared she was loving her dress as it made her feel like she belongs in the fashion world as a curvy woman. Siphesihle Ndaba at the Cruz Vodka SA Fashion Week party held at Ferguson’s 5th Floor in IIlovo, Sandton. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA) YouTube sensation “Birth of Stars” trio Oratile “Coachella Randy” Masedi, Kamohelo Pule and Kagiso Mogola stole the show with their self-styled ensembles and crazy dance moves. Kagiso Mogola at the Cruz Vodka SA Fashion Week party held at Ferguson’s 5th Floor in IIlovo, Sandton. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA) Arriving fashionably late were sweethearts AKA and Nadia Nakai. The couple were clinched to each other's hips and were the cutest as they took part in the 360 camera that was on the rooftop. Love looks good on the rappers.

“House of Zwide” cast members came out for a night of fun. Nefisa Mkhabela, Khaya Dladla, Lois du Plessis and Lwazilubanzi Mthembu were spotted having a good time. Nefisa Mkhabela at the Cruz Vodka SA Fashion Week party held at Ferguson’s 5th Floor in IIlovo, Sandton. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA) Mthembu went with an Afro-pantsula inspired outfit, taking advantage of the creativity allowed by the fashion week opening party. “I was like, if there is ever an opportunity to be a sexy pantsula, it’s at fashion week. You don't have to be glammed for the red carpet, you just bring the best you,” said Mthembu.

Lwazilubanzi Mthembu at the Cruz Vodka SA Fashion Week party held at Ferguson’s 5th Floor in IIlovo, Sandton. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA) “House of Zwide”, arguably the biggest fashion telenovela on screens, has joined forces with South African Fashion Week. Funani Zwide and Alex Khadzi are set to showcase their most iconic creations yet on the same day at the actual SA Fashion Week event. Group shot with the celebs. Mkhabela, a first-time fashion week participant, shared that she was excited to see the beautiful designs and the models. “I’m excited for the Cruz fashion show, because believe it or not, this is my first fashion show that I've ever been to. “I’m super excited to see it unfold and I hope as House of Zwide we have incorporated what a real fashion show is like,” she said.

Lois du Plessis at the Cruz Vodka SA Fashion Week party held at Ferguson’s 5th Floor in IIlovo, Sandton. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA) SAFW23 showcasing fashion designers Ole Ledimo and Rubicon’s Hangwani Nengovhela showed up, as did other local favourites Paledi Segapo and Scalo. Ledimo shared that after the Covid-19 pandemic he was happy to be outside doing what he loves and was looking forward to seeing all the up-and-coming designers. “I’m expecting to see a lot of talent, a lot of futuristic garments, new style, fresh approach to things, a lot of colour, a lot of individualism and responsible fashion more than anything.”

Ole Ledimo at the Cruz Vodka SA Fashion Week party held at Ferguson’s 5th Floor in IIlovo, Sandton. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA) “As designers, let’s build a sustainable economy, industry and fashion that is inclusive to everyone,” he added about his hopes for the future of the fashion industry. DJ Lerato Kganyago alongside DJ Enzo delivered the beats while Sun El and Nomfundo Moh performed their latest hits to an electrifying audience. Lesego Tlhabi at the Cruz Vodka SA Fashion Week party held at Ferguson’s 5th Floor in IIlovo, Sandton. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA) Runway shows will take place from this Thursday, October 20 to 22.