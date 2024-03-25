Celeste Ntuli, Lasizwe, Robert Marawa: All star panel assembled for ‘Roast of Minnie Dlamini’

The panel for the ‘Roast of Minnie Dlamini’ has been announced, and while it does have people that the presenter is friends with, they are not afraid to roast a person. The Roast Master helm will be held by not just one comedian, but two comedy heavyweights, Tumi Morake and Jason Goliath.

The line-up is star-studded with two celebrated TV and radio broadcasters, who have made headlines and trended throughout their careers. An award-winning YouTuber who paved his way into being famous, an actor activist who is also known for strutting in six inch heels while wearing a Speedo, a cut-throat journalist who’s hair is the star of the show, a South African rapper who made that one hit about tip toes and ran with it, and two local comedy bigwigs - one who’s life story sounds like a movie and the other loves hanging out with the “Big Dudes”. The selected panellists are Trevor Gumbi, Shahan Ramkissoon, Celeste Ntuli, Lasizwe Dambuza, Penny Lebyane, Da L.E.S, Siv Ngesi and Robert Marawa.

“Putting this panel together has been a nail-biting yet thrilling task, a cocktail of chaos wrapped in laughter, affection, and a celebration of the one and only Minnie Dlamini,” said Laugh Africa Comedy Festival Creative Director, Stuart Taylor. ‘The Showmax Roast of Minnie Dlamini’, will mark day one of the much-anticipated Laugh Africa Comedy Festival, and it will be recorded live on April 5 and will air exclusively on Showmax from April 26. The Savanna and Showmax Laugh Africa Comedy Festival will take place from April 5 to 7 at the Sandton Convention Centre, with over 50 comedians across three genres - English, Vernacular and Afrikaans.