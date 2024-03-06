The Premier League title race is heating up as champions Manchester City are joined by Liverpool and Arsenal in an exciting three way race which is bound to be one of the closest finishes in recent years. On Tuesday, Liverpool fan and renowned South African broadcaster Robert Marawa gave his take on the title run-in on a chat with IOL Sport.

Despite being a fan of Liverpool, and with the Merseysiders sitting at the top of the table, Marawa believes Pep Guardiola and Manchester City will ultimately prevail to win their fourth Premier League in a row. “I never write off Pep Guardiola in anything that has to do with a league race,” Marawa said. “I know that he’s always had a desire for European dominance, which he currently has, so far as Champions League is concerned.

“But his day-to-day bread and butter is the league. He came into the EPL and shook things up. He’s taken the legacy of what Sir Alex Ferguson did at Manchester United and moved it to a different part of Manchester, as we saw over the weekend in the derby. Pep’s conquering Manchester City came from a goal down to decisively sweep Manchester United aside on Sunday with an assured 3-1 win. “For me, Guardiola has got the temperament. He’s got the backroom staff, he got the players and the depth of players that can see him through.” While saying that, Marawa did recognise the fact that Liverpool would be going into the title run-in riding a wave of emotion following Jurgen Klopp’s shock announcement he would be leaving at the end of the season.

“Let’s not lose sight of another emotional story that is brewing of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool. What we saw with Darwin Nunez over the weekend, scoring in the 99th minute, again, shows you the resolve of Liverpool.” Marawa added Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who hammered Sheffield United on the weekend to make a massive statement, would need a miracle to finish above both Manchester City and Liverpool.