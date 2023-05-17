WATCH: Things get heated on part one of ‘Love and Hip Hop SA: The Reunion’

The teaser for part one of the “Love and Hip Hop South Africa” reunion has viewers who missed out on the season, ready to catch up on all the drama. Award-winning rapper and star of Netflix reality show “Young, Famous and African”, Nadia Nakai sits in the host’s chair, as she steers the cast to talk about all that went down on the first season of “Love and Hip Hop SA”.

With a cast that features some of the hottest hip hop acts in the country, from OG’s to the new kids on the block. Da L E S, Yanga Chief, Money Badoo, Gigi Lamayne, J Molley, DJ Speedsta, Fifi Cooper, and Shane Eagle with his leading lady Nicole “Nikki” Swartz. With such strong personalities, there was bound to be drama. The teaser for part one is only 30 seconds long, but does exactly what a teaser needs to do - grab interest. The clip shows the cast confronting each other on some pressing issues, egos are out on full display and cools are lost.

Lamayne is even heard implying she is done with the show. Would it even be a reality show, if one of the cast members did not threaten to leave? Here are some of the reactions to the teaser: siphomphanz said: “Gigi thinks she’s in love and hip hop Atlanta 😂😂😂😂😂😂 auwa!!! Areyeng babes.”