Nadia Nakai to host ‘Love and Hip Hop South Africa’ reunion

In February, Mzansi viewers were introduced to “Love and Hip Hop South Africa” and now it’s already time for the reunion. For the first time, the US franchise of “Love and Hip Hop”, which has been held in Miami, Atlanta, Hollywood and New York, stepped outside its borders.

The cast includes some of the country's top hip hop acts: Da L E S, Yanga Chief, Money Badoo, Gigi Lamayne, J Molley, DJ Speedsta, Fifi Cooper, and Shane Eagle with his leading lady Nicole “Nikki” Swartz. On May 20, part one of the “Love and Hip Hop” reunion will air on MTV Africa. Award-winning rapper and reality TV star Nadia Nakai has been revealed as the show’s host. Every reality show reunion needs a strong host, one who has knowledge of the show and being a fan helps. Bragga, a hip hop artist herself, has worked with some of the cast members and is no stranger to any of them.

Nakai announced the news to her 3.3 million followers on Instagram with a post of herself all glammed up in black in the host’s chair. “ANNOUNCEMENT‼️ Bragga is a Beast, Pioneer, Icon AND Host of Love and Hip Hop SOUTH AFRICA- THE REUNION. PART 1 & 2,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) The debut season was a showcase of culture in terms of Mzansi hip hop and the various backgrounds and the lives of the famous musicians.