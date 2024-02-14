WATCH: Thando Thabethe, Prev Reddy and Moonchild Sanelly spill on their Valentine’s Day plans

Valentine’s Day is a reason to dress up and spice up your love life or just celebrate life in general. Whether you are in a relationship or not, one can still celebrate the day of love, and while the day started off initially as a Christian celebration, it has gone on to be more than just that.

There are various ways to celebrate and some of Mzansi’s favourite celebrities shared with IOL Entertainment their plans for the day. Award-winning actress and radio and TV personality Thando Thabethe is known to be a lover of love, and while she is keeping her love life under wraps from the public eye, she shared the best way to celebrate is with loved ones. “Whoever that is”. South African musician and dancer Sanelisiwe Twisha, popularly known as Moonchild Sanelly, on the other hand, is in Mexico.

“We started to realise that not everyone is single like us, so we going to sit at home and watch ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ with a bottle of Warrick First Lady Cabernet Sauvignon.” Content creator and media personality Lasizwe Dambuza chose to be mysterious about his love life after getting burnt publicly, so he is keeping his plans close to his chest, but promised “vibrations”. Comedian and independent woman, Celeste Ntuli, shied away from the Valentine’s Day question.