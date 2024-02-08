Moonchild Sanelly, Tumi Morake, and Robby Collins turn to surprising tactics on ‘LOL: Last One Laughing: South Africa’

South African musician and dancer Moonchild Sanelly, real name Sanelisiwe Twisha, after being on the show shared that a career switch might be on the horizon because of how funny she is. Noah gets to look on to see how the contestants do funny things to see who will laugh first. The ‘My Power’ collaborator was surprised to see how everyone had a strategy and was sneaky. “I was surprised by everyone’s ability to act differently from their usual self,” she added.

Moonchild Sanelly on 'LOL: Last One Laughing: South Africa'. Picture: Supplied South African comedian and actress Tumi Morake admits that the people she least expected to crack her up were her biggest challenge. “Lasizwe man... Lasizwe was a trap,” she added. Stand-up Comic, and actor Robby Collins was also left surprised by Lasizwe, thanks to how well he walks in heels.

Collins was excited to be a part of the great cast, raising money for charity and the great comedic moments. The cast compete for a grand prize of R1 million to a charity of their choice. Stand-up Comic, and actor Robby Collins takes part in ‘LOL: Last One Laughing’, hosted by Trevor Noah. Picture: Supplied Having always watched the show, Moonchild couldn't wrap her head around the fact that she would actually be on set filming was even crazier. “I am so honoured to be part of it and it was more fun to be part of the cast than just watching it on TV.”

Morake was excited at the idea of some play acting but did worry about the physical humour that would be required; “I suck at that.” “When the actual thing happened it was nothing like what I had imagined. Laughter artillery is more complicated than I thought”. ‘The Honeymoon’ actress was also very surprised to find out that Noah was the host.

“I actually thought Loyiso or Anele would be the host haha.” South African comedian and actress Tumi Morake takes part in ‘LOL: Last One Laughing’, hosted by Trevor Noah. Picture: Supplied Avoiding eye contact is one trick Collins and Moonchild turned to, in order to avoid laughing. Morake admits she barely managed but turned to her drama school taught method " bear — where you should stay as still as possible while people do stuff around you”.