Comedian Robby Collins dishes on friendship with Trevor Noah

Robby Collins, the Comedian of the Year at the Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards, shares a close bond with Trevor Noah, who recently entered the podcast world with "What Now." In a chat with “The Citizen,” Collins humorously acknowledged Noah’s fame, stating, "You can’t just be calling him; he could be hanging out with Oprah."

Noah has attained international fame, particularly evident in his role as the host of “The Daily Show”, engaging with high-profile figures, including celebrities and politicians. However, beneath the glitz and glamour, Collins said he has retained his down-to-earth nature, exuding the same energy as before. "He takes control of a crowd of thousands of Americans like he’s in Pretoria," Collins remarked, underlining Noah's ability to connect with diverse audiences.

The two friends go way back, having toured together in the United States. On the other hand, in a recent “What Now” podcast episode, Noah shared an anecdote about his early comedy days in South Africa, where comedians were a hit at weddings. He recalled a gig at a golf country club. It turned out there were two weddings happening at the same venue. Noah had performed for one, leaving the other wedding waiting for over an hour without their scheduled entertainment.