Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly. Picture: Instagram

Local artists Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly are featured on the Beyoncé's produced and curated album "The Lion King: The Gift". Last week, Disney Studios announced that "The Lion King: The Gift" would be released on Friday alongside the local release of the film and would feature global artists.

On Tuesday, Beyoncé released the album cover showcasing two lions in a yin and yang pose on her website.

"The Lion King: The Gift" — curated and produced by Beyoncé — will be released this Friday - July 19th. pic.twitter.com/kXuPH0VDRt — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) July 16, 2019

Along with the full track which includes the "Midnight Starring" stars on the song "My Power" which also features Queen Bey herself, Tierra Whack and Yemi Alade.

Speaking on "Good Morning America" on Tuesday, the "Spirit" singer described "The Lion King: The Gift" as a love letter to Africa. Emphasising that she wanted to collaborate with this best talent from Africa and not only use the sound from the continent and interpreting it her way. Aiming to create an authentic sound using African artists in conjunction with American producers and in the end creating their own genre.

.@Beyonce on “Spirit”: “The soundtrack is a love letter to Africa…it becomes visual in your mind. It's a soundscape.”



See more TONIGHT on '#TheLionKing Can You Feel the Love Tonight? with @RobinRoberts' special at 8pmET on @ABCNetwork! https://t.co/mfhnDwDPg8 pic.twitter.com/mADrEkn1Gy — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 16, 2019

Other notable acts from the continent on the album include Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Burna Boy among many others.