Comedian Trevor Noah seems to have his hands in many pies at the moment. Not only has he just launched his own podcast, he’s giving back to Mzansi audience with a local version of popular comedy show ‘LOL: Last One Laughing.’

Set to be streamed on Amazon Prime in 2024, the show pits 10 professional comedians against each other with the aim of trying to get the other contestants to laugh. The winner is the last man standing. Using the same show format, Noah invited 10 of his celebrity friends, including Nomzamo Mbatha, Celeste Ntuli, Glen Biderman-Pam, Jason Goliath, Thando Thabethe, Lasizwe Dambuza, Tumi Morake, Moonchild Sanelly, Robby Collins and Mojak Lehoko, to compete to win a grand prize of R1-million for charity.

The announcement was first made on X by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela.



Nomzamo Mbatha, Celeste Ntuli, Glen Biderman-Pam, Jason Goliath, Thando Thabethe, Lasizwe Dambuza, Tumi Morake, Moonchild Sanelly, Robby Collins and Mojak Lehoko, to compete to win… pic.twitter.com/bx4TcwYETG — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) November 15, 2023

While responding to Mphela’s post, many fans felt that Noah did a disservice to the comedy industry by not including some of the most sought-after names on the circuit. An online user asked why weren’t the likes of Trevor Gumbi or Mpho Pops included on the list.

His vision not yours 🙏 — QueenDlangamandla (@MtoloSam) November 15, 2023 Others questioned the authenticity of some of the celebrities chosen as being comedy stars.

Let me keep quiet — 凱文💜💛🖤🐍 (@KevinMange2) November 16, 2023 While there was some division in the comments section, SAFTA award winning actor Thando Thabethe couldn’t contain her excitement on the new project. Taking to X, she said: “Omg I’m sooooo excited for this one

“…I’ve studied the game in all the other territories on @PrimeVideoZA and I’m sooo excited to be part of The SA version.” Omg I’m sooooo excited for this one 😆😆😆😆😆…I’ve studied the game in all the other territories on @PrimeVideoZA and I’m sooo excited to be part of The SA version‼️‼️‼️



Game on let’s go #lastonelaughingza coming to @PrimeVideoZA 🎉🎉🎉💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻🌎🌍🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/oDTi7qJpQL — Thando Thabethe (@Thando_Thabethe) November 15, 2023

‘LOL: Last One Laughing’ is currently shown in Japan, Australia, France, Mexico, Italy and Brazil. According to Wikipedia, the show concept was originally developed in Japan and called ‘Hitoshi Matsumoto Presents Documental.’ It has been aired in nine seasons since 2016.