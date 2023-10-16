Rugby fever has taken over with the Rugby World Cup in full swing. Many have even travelled the distance from South Africa to France to support the Springboks as they defend their world championship title.

The sold-out quarter final game was filled with French nationals and tourists who had travelled wide and far to enjoy the world rugby games. Green and gold jerseys could be seen throughout the stadium - a clear sign that Bok supporters were in the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwijo Squad (@gwijosquad) Social media has been buzzing with posts around the Rugby World Cup, with some showing support from the sidelines in France. Radio station 947 had some of its presenters and shows - ‘Robert Marawa on 947’ and ‘947 Drive with Thando’ broadcasting from Paris.

Marawa, JJ Fredericks, Thando Manana and superfan Botha Msila had been sharing content on the station and on their respective social media pages. Thabooty has been exploring the French capital with Jason and Claudia who won the Foreign For France competition.

Marawa and Thabethe are not the only Mzansi famous faces who were at the game; the families of the Bok players were in attendance, witnessing history. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi)