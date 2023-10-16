Rugby fever has taken over with the Rugby World Cup in full swing.
Many have even travelled the distance from South Africa to France to support the Springboks as they defend their world championship title.
The sold-out quarter final game was filled with French nationals and tourists who had travelled wide and far to enjoy the world rugby games.
Green and gold jerseys could be seen throughout the stadium - a clear sign that Bok supporters were in the house.
Social media has been buzzing with posts around the Rugby World Cup, with some showing support from the sidelines in France.
Radio station 947 had some of its presenters and shows - ‘Robert Marawa on 947’ and ‘947 Drive with Thando’ broadcasting from Paris.
Marawa, JJ Fredericks, Thando Manana and superfan Botha Msila had been sharing content on the station and on their respective social media pages.
Thabooty has been exploring the French capital with Jason and Claudia who won the Foreign For France competition.
Thabethe has also been sharing moments from her time at the stadium with her four million Instagram followers.
The ‘How To Ruin Christmas’ actress brought her team spirit to the big game, with her flag on standby and a flag face tattoo.
Marawa and Thabethe are not the only Mzansi famous faces who were at the game; the families of the Bok players were in attendance, witnessing history.
Local satirist and comedian Lesego Tlhabi, AKA Coconut Kelz, was spotted in the crowd amongst the Kolisi family.
Tlhabi has recently moved to Paris to study for her Masters in Global Communications from the American University of Paris.
Retired South African cricket player and now commentator Graeme Smith shared his moments from the game.