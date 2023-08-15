WATCH: ‘She’s white!’ Miss SA Natasha Joubert gets a proper Coconut Kelz welcome

Just a day after Natasha Joubert was crowned Miss South Africa, online users were earnestly Googling her race. The fan favourite had been tipped to take the crown after narrowly losing out on the prestigious title in 2020.

Not one to be left behind when it comes to all things pop culture and controversial, local satirist and comedian Lesego Tlhabi, AKA Coconut Kelz, joined the conversation and brought her sense of humour to her online community. Taking to TikTok, dressed in a pink gown and blonde weave, the TV personality was completely in character. "Guys, she’s white," squealed Kelz in response to Joubert winning the Miss SA title.

"Finally, I feel represented. I feel seen," she added. Throwing shade at former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, she said, "It’s been a couple of years. There was this girl, Zozi, Zinzi - she won Miss Universe." Referring to Tunzi’s hairstyle, Kelz explained, "She has a German cut. I’ve even lived in Germany for a year, guys. I’ve never seen people with that hair in Germany."

Jumping back to Joubert, Kelz delighted in Miss SA's sparkling blue eyes, "just like mine."

Kelz lost the plot when trying to congratulate Joubert in Afrikaans. "Congratulations, my skat." Veering off course, she got into the Cape Town taxi strike and blamed the EFF and ANC for causing chaos. Tlhabi’s alter ego managed to go viral with yet another on-point post. The comments were just as funny as the skit.