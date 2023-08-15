WATCH: Former Miss SAs slayed the finale red carpet, but where was Zozibini Tunzi?

The red carpet for the Miss South Africa final on Sunday was buzzing with A-Listers dressed to the nines for the big occasion. Miss South Africa is one of the most prestigious events on the Mzansi entertainment calender, so bagging an invitation is a a big deal.

Photographers come out to play taking pictures of those who were in attendance. This year’s pageant was no different with plenty of celebrities and beauty queens spotted. Miss South Africa 2022, Ndavi Nokeri smiled for the cameras ahead of passing on the prestigious title. She wore the same Juan William Aria creation she donned at Miss Universe.

Miss South Africa 2018 @TamarynGreen was crowned when @Bonang hosted the pageant. #MissSA2023 @IOL pic.twitter.com/TYr8rscgkh — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) August 13, 2023 Miss South Africa 2018 and Miss Universe 2018 runner-up Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo stepped away from her Makoti duties and brought the slay to the red carpet, dressed in a black and white Jolandie Fouche couture dress. Fouche also dressed Nokeri for her final stage look - a purple flowly number with exaggerated arms that screamed ‘regal’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IOL LIFESTYLE (@iol_lifestyle) Other queens spotted included Miss Supranational 2022 Lalela Lali Mswane, who wore the Miss South Africa crown in 2021.

Miss South Africa 2019, Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier was spotted in a bold pink number. While we spotted all these beautiful queens, Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi had us holding our breaths for her dramatic appearance. Last year, Tunzi had heads turning in her Thobeka Mbane creation. This year it seems Tunzi, skipped out on the event, which is rather surprising considering she was very involved in ‘Crown Chasers’ - the Miss SA reality TV show.