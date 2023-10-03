Thando Thabethe confirms another season of her reality show ‘Unstoppable Thabooty’ is coming

Award-winning actress and radio personality Thando Thabethe has confirmed that her reality show ‘Unstoppable Thabooty’ will be coming back to screens. Thabethe, while speaking to media at the red carpet of the 17th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs), confirmed the show would be back soon.

The ‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star’s reality TV show aired exclusively on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) from April 15 and her fans got to see her navigate her life in the entertainment industry. Thabethe, when asked when the next season of gripping drama ‘Housekeepers’ would be back, kept things tight lipped.

#SAFTAs17 @Thando_Thabethe looking ravishing in the House of Sass pic.twitter.com/FdhmYXIQNU — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) September 30, 2023 Prior to scooping the award for Best Actress in a TV comedy at the SAFTAs, Thabethe shared her excitement with IOL Entertainment over being nominated for two awards. Thabethe lives quite an exciting life as a media personality, hosting 947 drive-time show and being the brains behind the Thabooty’s lingerie brand.

BET Africa has become the home of Mzansi celebrities reality TV show, from DJ Zinhle, Busiswa, Boity - they just announced award-winning rapper K.O will be giving fans a look into his life. While Thabooty’s reality show received praise for its production, not everyone was convinced. Allegations that Thabethe went under the knife for a cosmetic procedure during filming were further stoked when viewers saw her friend and business partner Tumi Maimela’s journey, and not hers.