And the winners for the 17th Saftas are...

South Africa’s cream of the crop were honoured at the prestigious 17th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) ceremony over the weekend. Co-hosted by actor Lawrence Maleka and former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, the night of glitz and glamour was one for the books as our favourite films, soapies, telenovelas, presenters, actors and actresses got the recognition they deserve over the two night celebration.

Aside from hosting, Maleka won his second Safta for Best Actor in a Telenovela for his role as Zolani in “The River”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS SA 2023 is Natasha Joubert 🇿🇦 (@allthingsmisssa) Held at the Ghallagher Convention Centre, in Midrand, guests and the audience were entertained by legendary acts such as Ntokozo Mbambo and Tuks Senganga while current favourites such as Murumba Pitch, Jesse Clegg and Lwah Ndlunkulu also graced the stage. Leading the pack this year was the Multichoice Group with 45 Golden Horns, followed by streaming platform Netflix who received 19 awards, e.tv, 12 and the SABC, six.

“Legacy” bagged the win for Best Telenovela while “Lavish” won Best TV Drama and e.tv’s “Scandal!” took home the awards for Best TV Soap and the public vote for the Most Popular TV Soap. The multi-talented Thando Thabethe walked away with silverware for Best Actress in a TV Comedy for her role in “How To Ruin Christmas” season three and overall the show led the TV Comedy category with five wins. “Life With Kelly Khumalo” won the Best Structured Soapie Reality Show award.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poppulse (@poppulse.sa) Veteran actress Nthati Moshesh hailed victorious again this year, as she walked away with the Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama award for her role as Grace Bhengu in “Savage Beauty”. Film-maker Sihle Hlophe’s documentary, “Lobola, A Pride’s True Price?” won the awards for Best Achievement in Directing and Best Documentary Feature, while Best Competition Reality Show went to “Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars”. Craig Urbani walked away with the award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama for “Makoti” season two.

“Carte Blanche” anchor Derek Watts, who recently passed away, was awarded the Lifetime Achiever Award along with Koos Roets. NFVF acting CEO Thobela Mayinje said that the Safta winners represent the best of South Africa’s film and television industry. “We are excited by all the films now showcasing in international festivals and markets. Feature films like Sihle Hlophe’s ‘Lobola, A Bride’s True Price?’, an NFVF funded film which also won an award today, showcases the depth of the South African film and television discourse and has been a conversation starter across the continent and the world since its release.”

The other Safta winners were: Best Documentary Short “A camera on my Lap” - Encounters Film Festival

Best Made For TV Documentary “Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star” - Netflix Best Documentary Feature

“Lobola, A Bride's True Price?” - SABC Best Children’s Programme “Nick Music Africa” – NickToons

Best Educational Programme “MTVShuga: What Makes A Man” – MTV Base Best Competition Reality Show

“Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars” – SABC3 Best Structured Soapie Reality Show “Life With Kelly Khumalo” season 3 - Showmax

Best Structured or Docu-Reality Show “Sex in Afrikaans” - Showmax Best Made For TV Movie

“Whatever It Takes” - eVOD Best International Format “Survivor South Africa: Return of the Outcasts” - M-Net

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Soap Odelle De Wet (Delia Ritcher) – “Binnelanders” - kykNET Best Supporting Actor in a TV Soap

Charlie Bouguenon (Jacques Neethling) – “Binnelanders” - kykNET Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela Deli Malinga (MaNgema)- “Redemption” – DStv: BET

Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela Thulani Mtsweni ( Bongani ) – “Gomora” – Mzansi Magic Best Actress in a TV Soap

Cindy Swanepoel (Dr Annelize Roux) – “Binnelanders” - kykNET Best Actor in a TV Soap Melusi Mbele (Jojo Kubeka) - “SCANDAL!” - e.tv

Best Actress in a Telenovela Michelle Botes (Angelique Price) – “Legacy” - M-Net Best Actress in a Telenovela

Lawrence Maleka (Zolani) - “The River” – Mzansi Magic Best TV Soap “SCANDAL!” - e.tv

Best Telenovela “Legacy” - M-Net Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama

Nthati Moshesh (Grace Bhengu) - “Savage Beauty” - Netflix Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama Craig Urbani (Ezra) - “Makoti” season 2 - SABC1

Best Actress in A TV Drama Lerato Mvelase (Mampho Mashaba) - “Justice Served” season 1 - Netflix Best Actor in A TV Drama

Morné Visser (Allan Harvey) - “Justice Served” season 1 - Netflix Best TV Drama “Lavish” – 1Magic

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy Kate Normington (Michelle Shapiro) - “Tali's Joburg Diary” - Showmax Best Supporting Actor in a TV Comedy

Desmond Dube (Shadrack Sello) - “How to Ruin Christmas” season 3 - Netflix Best Actress in a TV Comedy Thando Thabethe (Beauty) - “How to Ruin Christmas” season 3 - Netflix

Best Actor in a TV Comedy James Borthwick (Ferdie) - “Hotel” season 5 - kykNET Best TV Comedy

“How to Ruin Christmas” season 3 - Netflix Best Short Film “Cogito Ergo Sum” (I Think Therefore I Am) - Africa Rising International Film Festival

Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film Awethu Hleli (Tiny) - “You're My Favourite Place” - e.tv Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film

Chris Chameleon (Wilhelm Jooste) - “Wild is the Wind” - Netflix Best Actress in a Feature Film Noxolo Dlamini (Mbali Terra) - “Silverton Siege” - Netflix

Best Actor in a Feature Film Jarrid Geduld (Theo Abrams) - “Indemnity” - Ster-Kinekor Best Achievement in Directing - Feature Film

“Gaia” – DSTV Box Office (kykNET) Best Feature Film “Gaia” -DSTV Box Office (kykNET)

Emerging Film-maker Award David Franciscus Outstanding Person with Disability Contribution Award

Jabaar Mohamed Youth Achiever Award Xolisa Mpafa

Lifetime Achiever Awards Derek Watts and Koos Roets Best TV Presenter (Public Vote)