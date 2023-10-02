And the winners for the 17th Saftas are...

South Africa’s cream of the crop were honoured at the prestigious 17th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) ceremony over the weekend.
Co-hosted by actor Lawrence Maleka and former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, the night of glitz and glamour was one for the books as our favourite films, soapies, telenovelas, presenters, actors and actresses got the recognition they deserve over the two night celebration.
Aside from hosting, Maleka won his second Safta for Best Actor in a Telenovela for his role as Zolani in “The River”.
Held at the Ghallagher Convention Centre, in Midrand, guests and the audience were entertained by legendary acts such as Ntokozo Mbambo and Tuks Senganga while current favourites such as Murumba Pitch, Jesse Clegg and Lwah Ndlunkulu also graced the stage.
Leading the pack this year was the Multichoice Group with 45 Golden Horns, followed by streaming platform Netflix who received 19 awards, e.tv, 12 and the SABC, six.
“Legacy” bagged the win for Best Telenovela while “Lavish” won Best TV Drama and e.tv’s “Scandal!” took home the awards for Best TV Soap and the public vote for the Most Popular TV Soap.
The multi-talented Thando Thabethe walked away with silverware for Best Actress in a TV Comedy for her role in “How To Ruin Christmas” season three and overall the show led the TV Comedy category with five wins.
“Life With Kelly Khumalo” won the Best Structured Soapie Reality Show award.
Veteran actress Nthati Moshesh hailed victorious again this year, as she walked away with the Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama award for her role as Grace Bhengu in “Savage Beauty”.
Film-maker Sihle Hlophe’s documentary, “Lobola, A Pride’s True Price?” won the awards for Best Achievement in Directing and Best Documentary Feature, while Best Competition Reality Show went to “Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars”.
Craig Urbani walked away with the award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama for “Makoti” season two.
“Carte Blanche” anchor Derek Watts, who recently passed away, was awarded the Lifetime Achiever Award along with Koos Roets.
NFVF acting CEO Thobela Mayinje said that the Safta winners represent the best of South Africa’s film and television industry.
“We are excited by all the films now showcasing in international festivals and markets. Feature films like Sihle Hlophe’s ‘Lobola, A Bride’s True Price?’, an NFVF funded film which also won an award today, showcases the depth of the South African film and television discourse and has been a conversation starter across the continent and the world since its release.”
The other Safta winners were:
Best Documentary Short
“A camera on my Lap” - Encounters Film Festival
Best Made For TV Documentary
“Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star” - Netflix
Best Documentary Feature
“Lobola, A Bride's True Price?” - SABC
Best Children’s Programme
“Nick Music Africa” – NickToons
Best Educational Programme
“MTVShuga: What Makes A Man” – MTV Base
Best Competition Reality Show
“Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars” – SABC3
Best Structured Soapie Reality Show
“Life With Kelly Khumalo” season 3 - Showmax
Best Structured or Docu-Reality Show
“Sex in Afrikaans” - Showmax
Best Made For TV Movie
“Whatever It Takes” - eVOD
Best International Format
“Survivor South Africa: Return of the Outcasts” - M-Net
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Soap
Odelle De Wet (Delia Ritcher) – “Binnelanders” - kykNET
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Soap
Charlie Bouguenon (Jacques Neethling) – “Binnelanders” - kykNET
Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela
Deli Malinga (MaNgema)- “Redemption” – DStv: BET
Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela
Thulani Mtsweni ( Bongani ) – “Gomora” – Mzansi Magic
Best Actress in a TV Soap
Cindy Swanepoel (Dr Annelize Roux) – “Binnelanders” - kykNET
Best Actor in a TV Soap
Melusi Mbele (Jojo Kubeka) - “SCANDAL!” - e.tv
Best Actress in a Telenovela
Michelle Botes (Angelique Price) – “Legacy” - M-Net
Best Actress in a Telenovela
Lawrence Maleka (Zolani) - “The River” – Mzansi Magic
Best TV Soap
“SCANDAL!” - e.tv
Best Telenovela
“Legacy” - M-Net
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama
Nthati Moshesh (Grace Bhengu) - “Savage Beauty” - Netflix
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama
Craig Urbani (Ezra) - “Makoti” season 2 - SABC1
Best Actress in A TV Drama
Lerato Mvelase (Mampho Mashaba) - “Justice Served” season 1 - Netflix
Best Actor in A TV Drama
Morné Visser (Allan Harvey) - “Justice Served” season 1 - Netflix
Best TV Drama
“Lavish” – 1Magic
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy
Kate Normington (Michelle Shapiro) - “Tali's Joburg Diary” - Showmax
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Comedy
Desmond Dube (Shadrack Sello) - “How to Ruin Christmas” season 3 - Netflix
Best Actress in a TV Comedy
Thando Thabethe (Beauty) - “How to Ruin Christmas” season 3 - Netflix
Best Actor in a TV Comedy
James Borthwick (Ferdie) - “Hotel” season 5 - kykNET
Best TV Comedy
“How to Ruin Christmas” season 3 - Netflix
Best Short Film
“Cogito Ergo Sum” (I Think Therefore I Am) - Africa Rising International Film Festival
Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film
Awethu Hleli (Tiny) - “You're My Favourite Place” - e.tv
Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film
Chris Chameleon (Wilhelm Jooste) - “Wild is the Wind” - Netflix
Best Actress in a Feature Film
Noxolo Dlamini (Mbali Terra) - “Silverton Siege” - Netflix
Best Actor in a Feature Film
Jarrid Geduld (Theo Abrams) - “Indemnity” - Ster-Kinekor
Best Achievement in Directing - Feature Film
“Gaia” – DSTV Box Office (kykNET)
Best Feature Film
“Gaia” -DSTV Box Office (kykNET)
Emerging Film-maker Award
David Franciscus
Outstanding Person with Disability Contribution Award
Jabaar Mohamed
Youth Achiever Award
Xolisa Mpafa
Lifetime Achiever Awards
Derek Watts and Koos Roets
Best TV Presenter (Public Vote)
Tshegofatso Mosupye - “Yo MTV Raps Uncapped”
Most Popular Tv Soap or Telenovela (Public Vote)
“Scandal!” - e.tv