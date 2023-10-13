2023 SA Radio Awards nominees announced

Some of South Africa’s best radio stations and its DJs and presenters will compete for top honours at this year’s 2023 South African Radio Awards. The SA Radio Awards are the only industry-wide awards in the radio industry which aims to recognise outstanding achievements. It honours stations and personalities in campus, community, Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), commercial, podcast and internet radio.

Among the nominees are commercial favourites like Metro FM, 5FM, 947, KFM and HOT 102.7 FM, who will be competing for the coveted Station of the Year award. Nominated under the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) category for the same award are Lotus FM, RSG, SAFM, Ukhozi FM and Umhlobo Wenene FM. Thando Thabethe (947) is the rose among the thorns nominated for the Afternoon Drive Presenter award. She will go up against Tbo Touch (Metro FM), Roger Goode (5FM), Khanya Siyengo, aka Kyeezi,(GoodHope FM) and Carl Wastie (KFM).

Taking to Instagram to appreciate the nomination, Thabethe wrote: “The year of TWO’s what an honour to be recognised amongst the greatest in SA radio once again!!! “What an important, personal and intimate medium!!! Thank you to everyone that tunes into #947DriveWithThando I love and appreciate you sooo much‼️‼️‼️” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) Meanwhile, the best Afternoon Drive Show nominees include “The Roger Goode Show”, “947 Drive with Thando”, “Kaya Drive with Sizwe” (Sizwe Dhlomo), “The Touch Down”, and “The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie”.

PBS nominees for the same category are Lotus FM’s “The Drive By” , SA FM’s “Beyond the Headline”, Tru FM’s “Drive 326”, Ukhozi FM’s “Woza Nabangani Bakho” and Umhlobo Wenene FM’s “UWFM Drive”. Other categories in the awards include, Best Breakfast Show Presenter, Best Breakfast Show, Best Day Time Show, Best Night Time Show, Best Podcast, Radio Innovation and Best Sports and Traffic Presenters, among others. Taryn Westoby, general manager of the awards, congratulated the nominees: “We applaud the hard work, resilience, and dedication shown by all the finalists and inductees in their commitment to the medium of radio in South Africa.

“We look forward to honouring and announcing the winners at the awards ceremony.” The 2023 SA Radio Awards ceremony will take place on December 2 in Parktown, Joburg. Some other categories and nominees.

Breakfast Show Presenter (Commercial) Anele Mdoda (947) Lester Kiewit (CapeTalk)

Darren Simpson (KFM) Aden Thomas (Heart FM) Tony Murrell (Hot 102.7FM)

Breakfast Show (Commercial) “Anele and the Club on 947” (947) “The Big Breakfast Show” (GoodHope FM)

“Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast Show” (Hot 102.7FM) “Breakfast with Martin Bester” (Jacaranda FM) KFM Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs (KFM)

Daytime Show (Commercial) “The Midday Report” (702) “Afternoons with Zweli” (947)

“Midday Connexion” (Gagasi FM) “Mornings With Suga (Heart FM) “The Mark Pilgram Show” (Hot 102.7 FM)

“The Best in the City” (Kaya 959) Podcast (Combined) “5 Unscripted” - 5FM

“Darren ‘Whackhead’ Simpson’s Prank Calls” - Kfm 94.5 “Boots on the Ground - Timeslive Podcasts “Eusebius on Timeslive” - Timeslive Podcasts

"Better Together“ - Radio 2000 Sports Presenter (Combined) Robert Marawa - 947

Dalin Oliver - GoodHope FM Tara Penny - Hot 102.7 FM Xola Ntshinga - Jacaranda FM

Andile Ncube - Metro FM Victor Mpho Molefe - Ukhozi FM Traffic Presenter (Combined)

Yonaka Theledi - 5FM John Walland - Hot 102.7 FM Philicity Reeken - Jacaranda FM