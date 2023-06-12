Roger Goode, the longest standing DJ at ‘5FM,’ celebrates 20 years on air

Legendary radio jock Roger Goode celebrates 20 years at “5FM” and is taking the party to the streets. He’s about to do a few street parties, house parties and club events to mark the special occasion across South Africa.

Goode sets the bar as the longest standing resident DJ at the station. “20 years young, and I still haven’t graduated from the University of 5! I’m the first DJ to reach 20 years with the station. Still, every show feels like the first. “I can’t think of many career choices where a person gets butterflies before they clock in to work. It’s also a craft where, no matter how long you do it, you learn something new every day.

“It’s a humbling, flattering reflection of the feeling that the listeners have for what it is that I do. It’s really great!” Goode says being given the freedom to play the music he wants, is beneficial and contributes to his lengthy stay at the station. “I have always been left to my own devices to play whatever I thought was on point to the youth. In commercial radio, this is a rarity and a privilege which I have always treated with great care.

“Entertaining people, making them laugh, making them dance and making people feel good.” Goode said he also regards sound, tech and trends to be an important aspect of producing good vibes. “Sound-production, radio imaging, fashion, trends and technology. Always learning new things.”

Goode reflects: “ I’ve broadcast from the back seats of people’s cars in rush hour traffic. Live from the hottest clubs and stages at EDM festivals. “I’ve interviewed interesting people from all walks of life. Richard Branson, Timberland, Dynamo, William Shatner, Diplo, The Swedish house mafia, Pete Tong. I even got some surgery advice from Dr. Dubrow of the infamous TV show Botched... my photo album is endless. “But if fans think that it’s time to let the Goode times go, they’ve got another thing coming, I’m just getting started.”

To mark his two decades on "The Roger Goode Show", Goode is packing up his show, loading everything on to a bus to head on tour; giving listeners a front row seat on an explosive electronic party music experience. "The series of parties already kicked off with a 5FM studio party. Fans and followers can join in on the celebrations as Goode opens up the party with a series of club parties around South African clubs, where he will join forces with resident DJs and 5FM's top talent, including Kyle Cassim, Austin Cassim, Stephanie Be, Tshepi and Zanele Potelwa.