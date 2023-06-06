5FM launches new online pop-up station in honour of Youth Month

Youth are spoilt for choice this month with 5FM’s funky new online pop-up station on the 5FM app as of Monday, June 5. Boasting a list of fresh and lekker content, the station is packed with the hottest tunes and creative flare fitting the Under 25s.

The “5 Extra-Youth Month Edition” will be run by youth who will showcase the coolest talent in Mzansi focusing on artists under the age of 25. Among the list of trending things on display will be high-energy DJ mixes from the youngest and freshest masters of the decks as well as engaging information and entertainment pieces reflecting the voice of the youth. The show will also offer special compilations on feature radio shows presented by campus radio stations.

5FM’s Business Manager, JD Mostert, said: “What sets ‘5FM Extra – Youth Month Edition’ apart from other pop-up radio stations is that the station is being curated and created exclusively by the youth, for the youth. “We continue to look for new ways in which to place our audience at the absolute epicentre of what we have to offer, and ‘5 Extra – Youth Month Edition’ provides the perfect opportunity to do exactly that – showcasing the phenomenal talent and potential of South Africa’s youth.” The station will broadcast exclusively on the 5FM App – available for iOS and Android .