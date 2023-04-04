5FM moving with the times, presenters get new slots in line-up change

5FM has embarked on a shake up and bringing in fresh new voices for 2023. In the radio’s annual reshuffle process, listeners wake up to a few new voices from this month.

Moving from her morning slot, Karabo Ntshweng will shift from “5 Early Mornings” into the “5 Nights slot”. Her show focuses on youth lifestyle, art, fashion, cool research findings and unbeatable music meets. Ntshweng took to social media to share the excitement.

Karabo Ntshweng. Picture: Instagram/Karabo Ntshweng She wrote: "New Beginnings for me at @5FM this radio season💃Can't wait to hang out with you on my brand new show, Monday - Thursday 7-10pm on #5Nights 🚀💥🥂 we kick off tomorrow 😉💥" Tshepi Seakamela will take the reins of "5 Weekend Breakfast", moving over from "5 Early Weekend Mornings", with new 5 addition, Palesa Lemeke, on news. "5 Weekend Afternoons" news presenter, Yonaka Theledi, joins the "5 Drive" team and the traffic desk will be driven by Monique de Villiers who makes a move from "5 Weekend Breakfast" to "5 Early Mornings". "5 Weekend Afternoons" will see Boipelo Mooketsi take the wheel, moving from "5 Weekend Nights", with new addition, Nomama Dlamini, manning the news desk.

“5 Weekend Nights” will welcome the hugely popular Harrison Mkhize , a brand-new addition to the 5FM team - bringing you a vibrant, light-hearted, fun and super entertaining night-time show on Saturdays from 10pm to 1am, and Sundays from 9pm to midnight, with the best in local and international music content, and conversations around the topics causing a stir. “5 Early Weekend Mornings”, kicks off its new format on April 8, led by new presenters, Tshepang Moji on Saturdays and Jodell Tantij on Sundays, which will create space for SA’s upcoming presenter talent to join the 5FM on-air team and further hone their skills, another innovative step by the station to invest in youth development in South Africa. “5FM” will also be welcoming the other half of the CINIMIN powerhouse DJ duo, Austin Cassim, brother and partner in crime to legendary 5FM resident DJ, Kyle Cassim. Austin will be spicing up Saturday nights with the “5 Saturday Sizzle” between 6pm and 7pm , with the Kyle Cassim show now starting at 7pm and ending at 10pm.

Minnie Ntuli, who joined 5FM in 2022, will be saying goodbye to the station to pursue another career opportunity in her home province of KZN. After more than 5 years with the station, Smash Afrika will also be bidding 5FM farewell, stating that it was time to make a shift to the next phase of his career. JD Mostert, 5FM’s Business Manager, said: “We’re deeply grateful to those who have helped us to build this brand, including those who are taking a step in a different direction. We wish them every success for their future endeavours.