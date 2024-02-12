Top 5 Valentine’s Day meal specials in Umhlanga

Umhlanga is home to some of the best restaurants in the country. From seafood to steaks, there is bound to be something for everyone this Valentine’s Day. Butcher Block – Umhlanga, off Umhlanga Rocks Drive, Umhlanga Rocks From February 10 to the 19, enjoy a romantic 3-course meal at Butcher Block. With one sharing starter, two mains and two desserts for R450 for a couple, this is the perfect spot for a Valentine’s Day feast.

Choose between steak, fish, burgers, or pasta options for mains, classic South African desserts, and four amazing starters to share with your loved one. To book, visit their website or call 031 648 0019. Culture Restaurant and Lounge – 4 Park Lane, Umhlanga For a night of music and romance, Culture has you sorted with a Valentine’s Day buffet on February 14.

Kyle Oliver and Deejay Sash will be on the decks to bring a great atmosphere to your evening and an option of a party vibe after dinner. For R550 per person, the buffet will have selections of curries and seafood, and a trio of desserts to please your sweet tooth. To book, call 031 110 0365 or email [email protected].

Julios – 2 Lagoon Drive, Umhlanga Rocks Dress to impress on this evening of love at Julios. They will be offering a 14% discount on your total bill amount on February 14, to help spread the love. Their Portuguese inspired menu will leave you wanting more, and with a fabulous discount, you can get more. To book, visit their website or call 031 561 1958.

Little Havana – 16 Chartwell Drive, Granada Square Their Valentine’s Day set menu is one for the ages. For R750 per person, you will enjoy a four-course meal plus an arrival aperitif and a coffee to end the evening. With options for mains ranging from steak and lamb to chicken and a vegetarian pasta, there are choices for everyone. Starters include prawns, jalapeno poppers, a lentil salad and much more.

For dessert you can choose between a crème brulé, chocolate fondant or a sharing cheese and carrot cake with ice cream. Your night is sure to end on a delicious note. To book, call 081 393 8205 or visit their website.

The Ocean Terrace – 2 Lighthouse Road, Umhlanga This ocean-side restaurant offers beautiful sea views, perfect for a romantic evening out. Enjoy a welcome glass of Bubbly, followed by a plated starter, buffet main and a plated dessert. This glorious location will be the perfect spot for your Valentine’s Day night.

The price is R1200 per person, starting at 6pm and ending at 10.30pm. To book, visit their website. If any of these locations suit your fancy, ensure you book quickly before they sell out. You will definitely not be disappointed.