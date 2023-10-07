Lasizwe and Bathu celebrate inclusion, diversity and the journey of authenticity during Pride Month

Africa’s premium sneaker brand Bathu hosted a luncheon with creator Lasizwe Dambuza who spoke about inclusion, diversity and the journey of authenticity during Pride Month. Pride Month is a time to acknowledge the progress made in promoting LGBTQI+ rights, the ongoing struggle for equality, and to advocate for a world where every individual can live authentically, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

It's about recognising and appreciating the unique diversity that each individual brings to the table. Held at Ethos in Rosebank, the Walk Your Journey event provided a platform for open discussions, reflections, and the sharing of experiences that empower individuals to be true to themselves. Media personality Lasizwe attended the event with his brother Lungile Mcunu and the two soke to IOL Entertainment about how they both have navigated the community together.

Lasizwe acknowledged that there is still a long way to go for the community to be completely accepted in the country and Africa. “The fact that online, we have created this precedent of trolling the community where we are supposed to be uniting and understanding and learning,” he said.

Mchunu also had to learn over time about how to support his brother as he navigates his life in the spotlight as a member of the LGBTQI+ community. “It’s very hard, I’m still struggling to find a balance with his flamboyant personality but I just wish everyone would be more open,” he added.

Mchunu explained that the stereotypes that people sometimes have towards the LGBTQI+ community is because they lack understanding, which is something that Lasizwe has helped him with.