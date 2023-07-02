LOOK: Celebs go to outer space at the Hollywoodbets Durban July

This year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July’s ‘Out of this World’ theme took us on a voyage to another dimension as fashionistas pulled out all the stops to dress the part. Sequins and metallics were the order of the day with many opting to take a walk in outer space.

Somizi served us one outfit after the other - one being more extra than the other. He made a grand entrance as he got carried in, in a glass prism wearing a black outfit with red sequin boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) His follow-up outfits included an all-white shimmering ensemble that featured intricate beading while another was a cobalt blue dress which he wore with a pair of super high gold platform heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Actress Jessica Nkosi wore a gorgeous white figure-hugging dress with purple beading designed by Ruberto Scholtz.

Jessica Nkosi. Picture: Supplied Many celebs opted for white. We saw Amanda Du-Pont looking almost angelic in an all-white floor-length dress by Willet Design Couture. Maps Maponyane went for an all-white look as well.

Maps Maponyane. Picture: Supplied Remaining on the silvery white trend we saw on the day, Nandi Madida really went all the way with her look.

Not only did her headpiece light up, but she even wore grey contact lenses. Nandi Madida. Picture: Supplied

Another silvery white look came from Lasizwe who first wore a sheer outfit with white and silver beads, then wore a long white voluminous dress later the day. Lasizwe. Picture: Supplied

Nadia Jaftha, however, opted for black. She wore a black sequins jumpsuit with dramatic cut-outs designed by Miss H Designs.