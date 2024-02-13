Secret budget getaways: Some of the most romantic getaways for under R1,000 a night in Gauteng

Romantic getaways, especially in this month of love don’t have to burn a hole in your wallet. With careful budgeting and planning, you too can experience a lovely short holiday with your loved one.

There are plenty of beautiful places you can check out in Gauteng that might quip your interest. Here are a few that are under R1,000: Emerald Resort and Casino

Emerald Resort and Casino, located on a spectacular private estate on the lush banks of the Vaal River less than an hour from Johannesburg, offers a calm luxury getaway as well as exhilarating gaming, resort activities, and entertainment. “Work, play, relax and experience an adventure you’ll never forget at this premier leisure and business destination in South Africa. There's something here for everyone,” the resort says. Contact details: 016-982-8000

Address: 777 Frikkie Meyer Blvd, Vanderbijlpark, 1900 Wilge River Bush Camp This adventure-filled environment is located in Bronkhorstspruit, a little under two hours from Randburg and over an hour from Pretoria.

It offers camping and caravan stands along with electricity near the majestic Wilge River. You can unwind, explore nature the nature and take in the great views of mountain landscape. Contact details: 078-992-9666 Address: Farm Tweeling 711, Bronkhorstspruit, 1020

Shumba Valley Lodge Shumba Valley Lodge is located about 4.5 kilometres from the airport and provides guests with a 24-hour shuttle service.

Guests may swim in the outdoor pool or eat at Shumba Restaurant, which offers breakfast, lunch, and supper. This premium resort also features a bar or lounge, a children’s pool and a snack bar or deli. Contact details: 011-790-8000 Address: R512 Pelindaba Road, Lanseria, Gauteng, 1748

Amadwala Lodge This sophisticated lodge, nestled on 5.5 hectares of bush habitat, is 7 kilometres from the National Botanical Gardens, 11 kilometres from the Kloofendal Municipal Nature Reserve, and 19 kilometres from Lanseria International Airport.

It boasts a pool, spa, and free Wi-Fi. Contact details: 083-641-1429 Address: Cnr Pierre road and, Short St, Wilgespruit 190-Iq, Roodepoort, 1724

Magalies River Country Cottages and Tented Camps At this well-placed ‘load shedding’ fee facility, you may either rest and unwind away from the city noise or be centrally positioned in a calm environment to enjoy the many activities offered within a 20-kilometre radius.