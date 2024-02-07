Five places to experience a once-in-a-lifetime getaway in the Eastern Cape

The month of love is here. And while we love love, we also love experiencing new and unique places. We list five places to experience the unparalleled beauty of the Eastern Cape, with a selection of luxury lodges and tented camps that you can find only amid South Africa's stunning natural landscapes.

Kwandwe Great Fish River Lodge Discover tranquillity along the lush banks of the Great Fish River at Kwandwe Great Fish River Lodge. With nine spacious suites boasting floor-to-ceiling glass doors and private plunge pools, guests can immerse themselves in the breathtaking wilderness views. When you feeling a little adventurous, indulge in game drives, nature walks, and big game safaris before relaxing in the lodge's comfortable living spaces. Address: Heatherton Towers, Fort Brown District, Kwandwe Private Game Reserve, Eastern Cape, 6140, South Africa Contact:

T: +27 46 603 3400 E: [email protected] Lalibela Game Reserve Inzolo Lodge Experience seclusion and opulence you can only get at Lalibela Game Reserve's Inzolo Lodge. The lodge has four intimate chalets that offer panoramic views and luxurious amenities, including private balconies and unique enclosed showers.

Situated off the N2 National Road, the lodge provides a perfect retreat for wildlife enthusiasts and luxury seekers alike. Contact: T: +27 41 581 8170

E: [email protected] 5-Star Bush Lodge Escape to the tranquillity of 5-Star Bush Lodge, discreetly nestled in the reserve's bush. Each tented or thatched suite offers expansive views of the sky, with luxurious amenities, while the main lodge features elegant dining and lounge areas. Guests may also enjoy twice-daily expeditions and stargazing evenings by the outdoor fireplace. Address: Off N2 between Port Elizabeth and Grahamstown, Eastern Cape, South Africa

Gorah Elephant Camp Immerse yourself in luxury at Gorah Elephant Camp, situated in the malaria-free Addo Elephant National Park. Indulge in panoramic views, private decks, and gourmet dining experiences. With activities like game drives and nature walks, guests can explore the park's natural wonders while enjoying unparalleled comfort. Address: Addo Heights Road, Addo National Park, 6105, Eastern Cape, South Africa Contact:

T: +27 (0) 42 235 1123/4 E: [email protected] Shamwari Sindile Tented Camp Embark on a journey of luxury and serenity at Shamwari Sindile Tented Camp amid the African wilderness. What sets it apart, is the elevated tents that offer stunning views of the Bushman's River, while the dining area and bar maximise reserve vistas. After some dining and tours, indulge in a safari spa experience, rejuvenating both body and soul in the unspoiled Eastern Cape landscape.