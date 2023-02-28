How to spice up your relationship beyond the month of love

We are at the end of February, known as the “month of love”, but that doesn’t mean you must stop showing love to your partner. Love is something to be celebrated daily. You don’t have to make grand gestures all the time because the little things also count.

To ignite the spark in your relationship, there are five things you can do to make your partner feel loved and appreciated. Try new things You don’t always have to go dining for dates. Sometimes, learning a new skill together could also be fun, like attending a cooking class, sipping and painting or doing some charity community work.

Daily check-in Even if you stay with your partner, you can send them a cute message, letting them know you’re thinking of them or ask how their day is going. Such little things can make them feel better even if they are when having a bad day. Tell jokes

Don’t be too serious. Trolling your partner (without making nasty remarks) once in a while is good for the relationship, as long as it’s not something they take offence to. Keep it simple They say “less is more,” and sometimes it does apply to the relationship. Getting coffee or lunch delivered to your partner’s workplace will do the trick. You’d find that they were too busy and couldn’t grab lunch, so bringing it will definitely make them feel loved.