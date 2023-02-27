LOOK: Jessica Nkosi confirms second pregnancy

Multi-award winning actress Jessica Nkosi has just let her fans in on a secret she’s been keeping for a while. The actress, who is well-known for her roles in TV shows like “Isibaya”, “Ayeye”, “The Queen” and “Lavish”, showed of her growing baby bump in a series of pictures on Instagram.

Story continues below Advertisement

She captioned the post: “God has been so so good!!! We are growing.❤“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by jessicankosi (@jessicankosi) This is the star’s second child. She has a daughter, Namisa Dlamini, with media personality Ntokozo ‘TK’ Dlamini. The announcement seems to have come after the talented actress, who is also a Volvo car ambassador attended a Volvo event held two days ago at the V&A Waterfront.

The cruise was attended by many other celebrities including artist Sir Vincent and Miss Universe South Africa 2020, Natasha Joubert. At the time, award-winning actor Thapelo Mokoena posted a picture of the lovely actress and himself but her baby bump was covered up well with the ruffs on her outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thapelo Mokoena (@mokoenalive) As the announcement was made, social media took to the comments section to share congratulatory messages with the former “The Queen” actor.

Story continues below Advertisement

Popular DJ, Zinhle commented: “Congratulations my love.” Dr Musa Mthombeni said: “Bathong! Vele vele! Congrats guys!” @precioustheplanner wrote: “I’m crying again 😭🥰😩 So happy for the two of you, so deserving of this beautiful blessing 💫😇 Congratulations favs 🤍.”

Story continues below Advertisement