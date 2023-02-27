LOOK: Jessica Nkosi confirms second pregnancy

Multi-award winning actress Jessica Nkosi has just let her fans in on a secret she’s been keeping for a while.
The actress, who is well-known for her roles in TV shows like “Isibaya”, “Ayeye”, “The Queen” and “Lavish”, showed of her growing baby bump in a series of pictures on Instagram.
She captioned the post: “God has been so so good!!! We are growing.❤“
This is the star’s second child. She has a daughter, Namisa Dlamini, with media personality Ntokozo ‘TK’ Dlamini.
The announcement seems to have come after the talented actress, who is also a Volvo car ambassador attended a Volvo event held two days ago at the V&A Waterfront.
The cruise was attended by many other celebrities including artist Sir Vincent and Miss Universe South Africa 2020, Natasha Joubert.
At the time, award-winning actor Thapelo Mokoena posted a picture of the lovely actress and himself but her baby bump was covered up well with the ruffs on her outfit.
As the announcement was made, social media took to the comments section to share congratulatory messages with the former “The Queen” actor.
Popular DJ, Zinhle commented: “Congratulations my love.”
Dr Musa Mthombeni said: “Bathong! Vele vele! Congrats guys!”
@precioustheplanner wrote: “I’m crying again 😭🥰😩 So happy for the two of you, so deserving of this beautiful blessing 💫😇 Congratulations favs 🤍.”
Former “Muvhango” actress Simphiwe Ngema wrote: “😭😭😭 oh mummy. I’m so happy for you❤️.”
@bee111gp said: “This is beautiful. I'm so happy for you guys. Congratulations 😍😍😍.”