Jessica Nkosi, Mary-Anne Barlow, S’dumo Mtshali star in new dramedy, ‘Lavish’

Mzansi Magic is spicing up their prime time viewing with the addition of a new dramedy, “Lavish”. The fictional story sees A-list actors Jessica Nkosi, Mary-Anne Barlow, S’dumo Mtshali and Nolo Seabi lead the cast in a delicious story that dives into the drama and dirt beneath the diamonds.

Executive produced by celebrated actress Lulu Hela, who also stands as an executive producer on “Gomora”, this exciting new show follows the lives of a group of three thirtysomething wealthy women as they navigate death, divorce and disaster – all while looking devilishly fabulous. Set in the upmarket suburb of Kyalami, Johannesburg North, the three very different women are held together by the strong bond of their friendship. Nkosi, who is popular for her roles in “The Queen” and “Isibaya”, takes on the character Zozi, an Insta mommy, rich wife and fabulous fashionista who is juggling fame with family.

“It’s not always pretty. She’s the one who knows where the bodies are buried, but will the skeletons come tumbling out of her designer closet?” read the the channel’s press release. Then there is Kat, played by Ayanda Bandla. She is the ambitious workaholic juggling a thriving career, motherhood and dating. She comes from a prominent political family and has her sights set on the very top of the politics food chain. Nomzamo, who is played by Kanyi Nokwe, is a little rough around the edges, but that’s what makes her more fun. She’s a fiercely fabulous vixen with new money to burn. She wants to build an empire, while her partner wants a dedicated wife.

Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, said the channel cannot wait to see how the audience receives the new show. “Mzansi Magic has long produced cutting-edge dramas and dramatic comedies geared towards a mature audience, and ‘Lavish’ is the latest show in this genre. “Our Friday nights have a reputation for edgy content that reflects the lives of certain demographics while exploring themes many find universal. We can’t wait to see how our discerning audience will resonate with the show,” said Adonisi.

The series will air every Friday from November 4 and promises love, laughter, tears and glamour, come rain or shine. Viewers can follow the best friends in their relationships, friendships and careers, and witness their struggles to maintain the façades they’ve created of their perfect lives on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161, from November 4 at 8pm.