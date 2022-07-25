Jessica Nkosi quits ‘The Queen’

Award-winning actress Jessica Nkosi has said goodbye to her character Thando Sebata after two years on the Mzansi Magic telenovela “The Queen”. Following an explosive season six finale, her character was killed during a shoot-out at her engagement party.

Story continues below Advertisement

The season went out with a bang. Thando and Bhambatha’s (Khumbuza Meyiwa) engagement party was quite the event with Hector (Rapulana Seiphemo) being shot by Harriet’s (Connie Ferguson) hit man. In an Instagram post, Nkosi confirmed that she is exiting the telenovela after her character was shot dead by Cebolihle (Ntobeko Mathebula). She wrote: “And just like that… Thando Sebata is out!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jessicankosi (@jessicankosi) Nkosi earned a Royalty Soapie Award for her villainous character in 2021. She shared that she loved the “bad-ass chick” character. She went on to thank the producers of “The Queen” for entrusting her with the character. “Thank you to Mr Sho and @connie_ferguson for trusting me to play Thando. I’ve really had the greatest time with her. Thank you to everyone at Ferguson Films, love you guys…” she wrote.

Story continues below Advertisement

WINNER

OUTSTANDING FEMALE VILLAIN - @JessicaNkosi Nkosi as Thando Sebata in @TheQueenMzansi #CelebratingOurShine pic.twitter.com/l34y84RVPn — Royalty Soapie Awards 2021 (@SoapieAwards) October 2, 2021 Nkosi did not mention her next production but she did hint at something being in the pipeline. “Now… On to the next ✌🏽,” she wrote. A new season of “The Queen” starts on July 25. This will be the long-running telenovela’s finale season.

Story continues below Advertisement

M-Net Local Entertainment Channels announced that Mzansi Magic’s “The Queen”' will broadcast its final season in 2023. The channel said the strategies for Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) have been revised to keep abreast with changing audience preferences and the evolving competitor landscape. Season seven of “The Queen” will premiere in July 2022 and conclude on January 13, 2023.