Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, July 25, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Jessica Nkosi quits ‘The Queen’

Jessica Nkosi at the 2022 Hollywoodbets Durban July. Picture: Tumi Pakkies

Jessica Nkosi at the 2022 Hollywoodbets Durban July. Picture: Tumi Pakkies

Published 2h ago

Share

Award-winning actress Jessica Nkosi has said goodbye to her character Thando Sebata after two years on the Mzansi Magic telenovela “The Queen”.

Following an explosive season six finale, her character was killed during a shoot-out at her engagement party.

Story continues below Advertisement

The season went out with a bang. Thando and Bhambatha’s (Khumbuza Meyiwa) engagement party was quite the event with Hector (Rapulana Seiphemo) being shot by Harriet’s (Connie Ferguson) hit man.

In an Instagram post, Nkosi confirmed that she is exiting the telenovela after her character was shot dead by Cebolihle (Ntobeko Mathebula).

She wrote: “And just like that… Thando Sebata is out!!”

More on this

Nkosi earned a Royalty Soapie Award for her villainous character in 2021.

She shared that she loved the “bad-ass chick” character. She went on to thank the producers of “The Queen” for entrusting her with the character.

“Thank you to Mr Sho and @connie_ferguson for trusting me to play Thando. I’ve really had the greatest time with her. Thank you to everyone at Ferguson Films, love you guys…” she wrote.

Story continues below Advertisement

Nkosi did not mention her next production but she did hint at something being in the pipeline.

“Now… On to the next ✌🏽,” she wrote.

A new season of “The Queen” starts on July 25. This will be the long-running telenovela’s finale season.

Story continues below Advertisement

M-Net Local Entertainment Channels announced that Mzansi Magic’s “The Queen”' will broadcast its final season in 2023.

The channel said the strategies for Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) have been revised to keep abreast with changing audience preferences and the evolving competitor landscape.

Season seven of “The Queen” will premiere in July 2022 and conclude on January 13, 2023.

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

MultiChoiceJoburgConnie FergusonShona FergusonArtistsEntertainmentPop cultureTelenovelas

Share

Recent stories by:

Oluthando Keteyi