LOOK: LaConco and Jacob Zuma’s latest snap has tweeps weighing in

Jacob Zuma and LaConco. Picture: Twitter.

Published 1h ago

A picture of former “The Real Housewives of Durban” star and presenter Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco with her ex-fiancé and former president Jacob Zuma has gone viral on social media.

The picture of the former couple, which was taken at an event over the weekend, had the public weighing in.

The exes look very friendly with each other as they posed for the picture.

The South African public was introduced to her as the former president’s partner and mother to his son and got to know her better when she joined the popular reality show, where she tried to keep her relationship private due to Zuma’s stature.

During the second season of “The Real Housewives of Durban”, Conco made it known that she and the famous politician had split and she had moved on with someone else, who was only identified as “Petal”.

The recent picture of the former couple had speculation running into overdrive, raising curiosity over the status of their relationship, while questioning if Zuma is actually “Petal”.

This might be a case for her former castmates to tackle: Jojo can confirm if this is real with Annie leading the investigation, perhaps?

@zinzimsiza16 said: “Actually now that I think about it. Ubaba does look like someone who could say Petals for my petal.”

@carol_mgk said: “Laconco LaC looks very happy here. Nxamza is a real charmer boy🥰💕👌🏽🤌🏽🤌🏽🤌🏽.”

@zukhanye_ad said: “Angazi why ni shocked… uLaC has been wearing her ring and it shows in all her recent pictures… so obvs 🙄 ubaba ukhona.”

The picture raised mixed reactions with some followers weighing in on the age difference between the two.

@NeoVNeo said: “Young girl dating old man, hopefully old enough to be her father but most ladies won’t agree cz all they want is it secure the 💼.”

@princecloete said: “She was just a little girl when JZ courted her. No shame from his family and hardcore supporters.”

