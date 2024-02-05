Top seven enchanting Western Cape getaways for your secret romantic getaway

Ah, February, the month of love. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply want to escape the hustle and bustle with your loved one, the Western Cape offers a myriad of enchanting getaways. From luxurious spas to secluded cottages, here are seven secret romantic retreats that will make your hearts flutter for Valentine’s Day or for the entire month:

1. Lanzerac Hotel & Spa (Stellenbosch) It might be the start of the year, but who said relaxing was only for the end of year? Indulge in one of the province’s finest spas at Lanzerac Hotel. If spas aren’t your cup of tea, there are also a number of private plunge pools in select suites and panoramic views. Whatever your thing is, you'll experience ultimate luxury and relaxation. Rates: R7,200 per couple per night (breakfast included)

2. Moontide Guest Lodge (Wilderness) So maybe you don’t want to relax with a massage, but you want to escape to nature. In the case, the Moontide Guest Lodge is perfect for you. Escape to the banks of the Touws River at Moontide Guest Lodge. You can swim, canoe, or birdwatch along the river for a romantic and tranquil retreat. Rates: R1,255 per person per night (Stone cottage)

3. Lekkerwater Beach Lodge (De Hoop Marine Protected Area) Staying with fun water activities, discover tranquillity in the De Hoop nature reserve at Lekkerwater Beach Lodge. This is ideal for whale-watching enthusiasts and offers a peaceful escape with exciting marine views. Rates: R5,500 per person sharing (off-peak season)

4. Nima Lodge (Wilderness) Embark on an incredible Wilderness retreat at Nima Lodge. Here you can explore the Wilderness National Park or you can unwind in the jacuzzi, surrounded by Mother Nature’s beauty. Rates: R3,900 per night (self-catering)

5. Elgin River Lodge (Elgin) If you are all about the cabin life, the banks of the Palmiet River at Elgin River Lodge might be your thing. With 15 en-suite cabins and catered meals, you can enjoy romantic river views and water activities. Rates: R1,900 per night (standard two-sleeper; breakfast included)

6. Villa Tarentaal (Tulbagh) Enter the world of total relaxation at Villa Tarentaal in the historic Tulbagh Valley. Here you will be surrounded by landscaped gardens, breathtaking mountain views and a perfect self-catering stay. Rates: Check website for current rates

7. Arumvale Country Lodge (Swellendam) Wake up to jaw-dropping views of the Hermitage Valley at Arumvale Country Lodge. You can also explore the gorgeous town of Swellendam and indulge in top-class restaurants. Rates: R1,300 per night (Anneline Garden Cottage)