Jason Goliath returns with new one-man comedy show in November

Jason Goliath is once again set to hit the stage in November with a one-man comedy show dubbed “Dala What You Must, It Is What It Is”. Known for his big energy and larger-than-life personality, the comedian, actor, presenter and MC will be taking over Theatre on The Square in Sandton City from Wednesday, November 16 to Sunday, November 27.

“ANNOUNCEMENT: So excited to bring you my new one man show!! #DalaWhatYouMust hits Sandton Theatre On The Square 16 to 27 November! Tickets available now at WebTickets so Dala What You Must!!!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Goliath (@jasongoliath) The new show is a follow-up to Goliath’s one-man motivational comedy stand-up “Manstruation: Surviving a Wife” that took place in October 2019 and is available on Showmax. “Dala What You Must, It Is What It Is” is said to be inspired by the most important word Goliath grasped during lockdown: “acceptance”.

It will also include unfiltered, never-before-heard anecdotes about his life, his journey, uncomfortable truths and how he learnt to do what he had to to persevere. Goliath says he hopes to not only entertain his audience, but to also share his experience of overcoming the coronavirus-imposed lockdown and offer solutions to everyday stressors. “The realisation that nobody is going to bed worried about my debit orders, my lifestyle or my problems means I have to hold myself accountable and responsible. This also means the only way to achieve my dreams is to accept where and what I am and do what I have to do. Dala (do) what you must, because it is what it is,” says Goliath.

Goliath also spoke on the objective of his new style of comedy and added that although the show is as educational as it is funny, the ultimate goal is to make people laugh. “I curate my stories so that they have relatable messaging and messages that in some way, shape or form will impact someone. Will the whole show impact everybody? No. The objective is for one part of the show to impact a few, for others to leave with something, and for all to leave having a good laugh.” Goliath also plans on taking the show on tour across South Africa, visiting places like Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha and more.

