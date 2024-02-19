South African actress Natasha Thahane has announced that she is no longer romantically involved with soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch, who recently moved to Mamelodi Sundowns. “Thembinkosi Lorch and I have mutually decided to part ways romantically. Despite the change in our relationship, we will remain friends and co-parents.

“I am looking forward to this new chapter of my life #NewBeginnings,” she posted on Instagram. The former ‘Skeem Saam’ star turned off the comments on the post, as people have had plenty to say about their relationship which went public in 2021. South African actress Natasha Thahane has given her fans an update that she is no longer romantically involved with soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch. Picture: Instagram screenshot/@natasha_thahane Lorch and Thahane made their relationship public after social media detectives put two and two together that they had been on holiday together.