Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch has been sentenced to three years in prison for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala. However, the sentence was completely suspended for five years on the condition that he not be found guilty of a similar offence during that time.

The soccer star made an appearance in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on November 21, where he was mandated to pay R100 000 as a fine to People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa), a non-governmental organisation, with R50 000 due on the same day of his appearance and the remaining amount expected in instalments. Phindi Mjonondwane, National Prosecution Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, Gauteng, said the case relates to a complaint laid with the Midrand police by his then-girlfriend Mathithibala in September 2020, which resulted in his arrest and subsequent release on bail of R2 000. Lorch gets suspended sentence after being found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix Lorch was arrested on September 7, 2020, following an incident that happened at his place of residence in Midrand, on September 6, 2020.

According to Mathithibala, there were other cases of assault that she did not report as she was protecting his job and reputation. On the day of the incident that led her to speak out, she said the soccer star accused her of cheating, sparking an argument that made him push her. After the violent act, it is said that Lorch did not show any sign of remorse, further telling her to call the police.

“Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala said she was visiting Lorch when he left her at his home to go out with his friend. Mathithibala saw that it was getting late and messaged him to return her car keys. On arrival, an argument ensued and Lorch became violent towards her and started to strangle her, beat her whilst pulling her up and down. She called for help and his friend came to her rescue.” State prosecutor Michele Hart argued that the medical evidence corroborated the evidence of the complainant. “The accused did not have any injuries, which meant that he was the aggressor. The accused and his witness did not create a good impression in court as they were found to be non-credible witnesses. The NPA will continue in its fight against gender-based violence to protect women from being subjected and/or targeted by perpetrators of GBV.”

The magistrate’s court provisionally withdrew the assault case against the football player in January 2021, after the prosecution instructed the police to conduct additional investigations. The NPA confirmed that the Randburg Magistrate’s Court found Lorch guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Attempts to get comment from Orlando Pirates and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) were unsuccessful, with the PSL revealing that they do not have a comment on the matter.

Human Rights organisation Sonke Gender Justice welcomed the judgment, highlighting that those who commit gender-based violence should be held accountable. “We welcome the conviction on this matter. We hope that the sentence will serve a strong message to all, especially celebrities, that gender-based violence is never acceptable. Those who commit such acts will be held accountable,” said Bafana Khumalo, co-executive director of Sonke Gender Justice and co-chairperson of the Global MenEngage Alliance. “Sonke calls on the criminal justice system to be just as judicious in matters that involve famous persons.”