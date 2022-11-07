LOOK: Natasha Thahane’s Instagram pictures spark marriage rumours

The social media rumour mill is working on overdrive after pictures of “Blood & Water” actress Natasha Thahane posted some cryptic pictures of her dressed in traditional attire. The star did not leave a detailed caption like fans would have liked. She instead wrote: “Mam’Jwarha 🤍” on the first post, and on another she wrote: “Umntu Ngumntu Ngabantu (”I am because you are”) 🙏🏽 I love and appreciate you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Thahane (@natasha_thahane) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Thahane (@natasha_thahane) She also updated her Instagram Stories with more videos of the event. The mother of one, who was reported to have spilt up with her baby daddy Orlando Pirates attacker Thembinkosi Lorch a few months ago after a cheating scandal, may have rekindled the relationship with him and tied the knot. At this point she has all her fans and followers guessing what the lavish affair that got her dressed up like a traditional bride was all about. And while her comments section was filled with congratulatory messages, at this point it is all speculation.

Africa Movie Academy Awards nominee Oros Mampofu, who attended the special occasion, posted on his timeline and wrote: “Family weekend ✨❤️ 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oros Mampofu (@oros_mampofu) Thahane wrote back: “I love you guys so much❤️.” Two weeks ago, Thahane posted a few other pictures of her dressed in a beautiful traditional dress designed by fashion designer Lufi D. In the comments fans alluded to the star being dressed for her lobola negotiations.

