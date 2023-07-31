Woman beater Thembinkosi Lorch to be sentenced in September

The sentencing proceedings for convicted woman beater, soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch, was postponed to September after the Randburg Magistrate's Court heard that the Orlando Pirates striker was out of the country with his club. In June, the court found Lorch guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he strangled and beat his ex-girlfriend, Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala, at his Midrand home three years ago.

Lorch is now romantically linked with late Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s granddaughter, actress Natasha Thahane, whom he has a child with. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane said the sentencing proceedings were expected to commence on Friday, but the matter was postponed when Lorch was a no show. He is currently in Europe in a pre-season tour with his club, the Orlando Pirates.

“The court could not proceed as Mr Lorch and his defence team were not ready with their pre-sentencing report, citing that the accused was out of the country and they could not complete the process of compiling the report,” she told IOL on Sunday night. Lorch had got into an argument with his ex-lover at his Midrand home, leading to the altercation which the court has now found him guilty of. He was granted R2,000 bail after he was arrested a day after the incident.

“The case relates to a complaint laid with the Midrand police by his girlfriend in September 2020, that resulted in his arrest and subsequent release on bail of R2,000. “Mathithibala said she was visiting Lorch when he left her at his home to go out with his friend. Mathithibala messaged him to return her car keys and upon arrival, an argument ensued and Lorch became violent towards her and started to strangle her, beat her while pulling her up and down. She called for help and his friend came to her rescue,” Louw-Mjonondwane said. State prosecutor Michele Hart argued that the medical evidence corroborated the evidence of the complainant and Lorch did not have any injuries which meant that he was the aggressor.