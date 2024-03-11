WATCH: ‘Leave my womb alone!’ Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni says to bullies

Former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni took to Instagram on Monday to ask people to mind their own business especially when it comes to whether or not she is pregnant. In an Instagram reel captioned: “Leave woman’s wombs alone! And if you don’t agree with this Reel - Block me!”

She expressed her frustration with people who were persistently commenting on her body and those who want to be seen for outing people first. “This culture of wanting to be seen or wanting to be first, you guys need to stop it. When women are ready to tell you whether or not they want to procreate, or whether or not they are pregnant, or whether or not they will be expecting, they will do so within their time,” she said. She adds that people are starting to “p*ss” her off for commenting on her weight and saying that she is pregnant.

“I am really really tired of this happening” said the model. “Leave me alone. Stop bullying me! Yes, I’ve gained a couple of kilos. I’m also 33 years old and do not wish to be weighing 48 kg like I was in my 20s.” She told people to think before they type and that if they don’t have anything nice to say then “shut up”. “Calling out someone for being pregnant is not a nice thing to say,” she says.