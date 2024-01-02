Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie explored Rio de Janeiro as their final travel destination for 2023

After keeping everyone glued to their screens, our favourite travel couple, Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie, shared their last destination for 2023. The couple took to Instagram and shared pictures from the city of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Musa Mthombeni (@drmusamthombeni) The couple posed together enjoying warm weather and exploring Brazilian sights, among them the statue of Christ the Redeemer, a popular tourist attraction Janeiro. In the pictures, posted on both the couple’s separate accounts, Mthombeni said Brazil was their final destination for the year. “Last stop for the last bit of the year with the love of my life. My enemies will be happy to know that I’ve officially exhausted all of my leave days for 2023. You can finally stop calling HR and asking them what kind of contract I’m on, it’s not the normal one!

“You can finally stop trying to figure which of Liesl’s hairstyles mean what kind of destination we will be going to. It’s over. It’s done! Imali ipheyiye for 2023 😂😂 For now, enjoy the content,” he joked. Commenting on the post, @brenden_praise, said: “Y’all literally went to see Jesus in his birthday month, Hayi Shem you’ve won me over 😂❤️.” Another Instagrammer, @bongapercy, said: “Not only have you exhausted your leave days, you’ve also exhausted the money I gifted you on your wedding day. It has lasted this long! What a friend you have in Percy! My Lord! My my my.”