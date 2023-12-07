WATCH: Liesl Laurie and Dr Musa Mthombeni's viral ceiling challenge is a hit with Mzansi

Ever since former Miss South Africa, Liesl Laurie, tied the knot with Dr Musa Mthombeni back in August 2021, they've been tugging at hearts on social media. The couple recently caught everyone's attention with the viral ceiling video challenge, which received over a million views on Instagram.

They shared the video on December 5, giving followers a glimpse of their next romantic adventure. Known for his sense of humour and quirkiness, Mthombeni puts on his dance moves, trying to stop Liesl from twerking as they dance with suitcases, both dressed to the nines in black. On a more reflective note, it looks like some are starting to express their opinions about their partners’ dancing in public.

Take Tshego Manche, also known as Ms. Manche from "The Mommy Club." Her husband recently admitted he's not a fan of her dancing in revealing outfits for the world to see. Either way, Laurie and her hubby sure know how to keep Mzansi entertained. The caption to the video post read: “Passports ready ✅ New month. New adventure! t’s time for the Mthombeni year end Xmas party! My enemies need to upgrade their data and WiFi packages! Ziyakhala ke manje! Let’s gooooooo!”