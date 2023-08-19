Miss SA Natasha Joubert: ‘I deserve to be Miss South Africa because I am a woman of resilience’

Natasha Joubert, 26, from Tshwane has been crowned Miss South Africa 2023 at the spectacular pageant finale held at the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria on Sunday, August 13. Throughout the competition Joubert was a firm favourite amongst the crowd.

Joubert is no stranger to pageant runways and was the second runner-up at the Miss South Africa 2020 pageant. This year she gave it her all and walked away with the glittering new Mowana (“Tree of Life”) crown from Nungu Diamonds. She received R1 million in a cash prize and sponsorship package that includes the use of a serviced apartment at the lavish Brookfield at Royal in Kensington – developed by Tricolt – for the year of her reign. She will also get to drive a Mercedes-Benz GLC as well as go on a trip to Paris sponsored by L’Oreal.

Joubert said her journey with Miss SA started in 2020 when she first entered as a 22-year old. She did not walk away with the crown that year but was honoured to later on represent South Africa at Miss Universe in 2021. Joubert has honestly spoken out about her biggest disappointment and how she has had to bounce back. It was when she did not place at Miss Universe in 2021. According to her, South Africa has done so well the three years before her year and she felt like she could not live up to what was expected of her.

She explained, “The once in a lifetime opportunity, my schedule, drive and motivation was gone in an instant. An emotional journey and yet one that has built the strongest version of myself that has ever existed.” She honestly said that shortly after, she had to deal with depression issues and knew she had to prioritise her mental health. “The result was a mindset change and a different perspective than I’d had before. It was growth and experiences I knew I wanted to share with our generation. I’ve never let circumstances determine my narrative”, Joubert explained.

The newly crowned Miss SA expressed she deserves to be Miss South Africa because she is a woman of resilience. She said, “ I do not rely on talent but on my work ethic and hard work.We easily forget that this is a process of upliftment, and only focussing on the crown and not the daily successes is where you can easily compare yourself, not have compassion for yourself and ultimately have self-doubt about your abilities.” Joubert received her B.Com Marketing Management degree in 2020 at Boston City Campus. She is a business owner and fashion designer. She started her company, Natalia Jefferys, at the age of 19.