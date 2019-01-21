Pregnancy
Pregnancy Highlights
More from Pregnancy Highlights
Woman who conceived using IVF was already pregnant with twins
21 January 2019 | Pregnancy
More from Pregnancy
Philosophy: we obsess about death, so why don’t we think more about being born?
At birth, each individual comes into a unique situation in the world, made up of a unique combination of circumstances.15 January 2019 | Pregnancy
How men’s damaged sperm could play significant role in recurrent miscarriage
Excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, stress – and even the type of underpants he wears – can all affect the quality of a man’s sperm.15 January 2019 | Pregnancy
Despite the implications, clinics are helping women, aged 55, to have IVF babies
One private doctor in the UK said he would even consider helping 60-year-olds give birth.14 January 2019 | Pregnancy
Drinking tea during pregnancy may be bad for your baby’s health
Is there a link between maternal caffeine intake and negative birth outcomes?11 January 2019 | Pregnancy