LOOK: Eben Etzebeth shows off his wife’s baby bump and new haircut

On Saturday, the Springboks defeated the All Blacks in the nail-biting Rugby World Cup final to raise the Webb Ellis Cup for the second time in a row. The historic win was celebrated on and off the field but one of the Bokke had more than one thing to celebrate.

After the match, Eben Etzebeth’s wife, singer and actress Anlia Etzebeth, posted a picture showing Etzebeth holding the trophy in one, and in the other hand, something even more special. The Instagram post, captioned: “BLESSINGS upon BLESSINGS!🏆🤰🏼🎂☔️. Thank you Lord!🙏🙏🙏.Well done Bokke & HAPPY BIRTHDAY my liefste man!!🥳❤️,” showed the number four lock cupping his wife’s baby bump in his other hand.

What a spectacular time to share the blessed news. Over and above the phenomenal win, celebrating the baby on board, it was Etzebeth's birthday as well. The next day Etzebeth showed off a fresh and rather different haircut at the awards evening.

In a brief interview, he blamed RG Snyman for his unusual haircut. “How big was last and sore is your head today?” asked the interviewer to which Etzebeth responded: “You can look how my hair looks thanks to RG Snyman 5 o’clock this morning. Thanks for that!” The TikTok video showed a close-up of his new cut. While the top was kept long, the sides were shaved clean. If that was an attempt at doing a fade, it was a bad one.