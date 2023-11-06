LOOK: It’s baby-making season in Springboks camp as Handré and Marise Pollard announce they’re expecting

There’s another little Springbok on the way! Over the weekend Handré Pollard's wife Marise Pollard took to Instagram to announce that the couple is expecting their first child.

She posted a series of images from a couple’s shoot showing the famous flyhalf lovingly embracing and kissing his wife while proudly showing off her baby bump. Marise captioned the post: “The biggest blessing of them all joining us April ‘24 🐥 Thank you, Jesus, for trusting us with this little life. 🤍”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marise Pollard (@marisepollard) Marise and Handré Pollard tied the knot in 2018. The Pollards are the second Bok couple to make a pregnancy announcement.

After the Rugby World Cup final, Eben Etzebeth’s wife Anlia took to her Instagram to announce that they are expecting their first little one as well. With an image of hubby on one knee holding the Webb Ellis Cup and the other cupping her belly, she posted: “BLESSINGS upon BLESSINGS!🏆🎂☔️ Thank you Lord!🙏🙏🙏 Well done Bokke & HAPPY BIRTHDAY my liefste man!!🥳❤️”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anlia Etzebeth (@anliastar) They say things happen in three. Will there be another pregnancy announcement coming from the Springbok camp? The Springboks have been on a Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour around the country since they arrived back from France after winning the championship for the second time in a row.