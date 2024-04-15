Side effects of epidural, here is what you need to know

By Oceans Marasha Some studies suggest that a significant proportion of women experience back pain during pregnancy and in the postpartum period, regardless of the mode of delivery.

A systematic review published in the Journal of Women's Health Physical Therapy in 2017 found that 25 to 90% of women experience back pain during pregnancy, and approximately 50% of women continue to experience back pain in the postpartum period. Specifically focusing on back pain after a C-section, research indicates that it is a common occurrence. A study published in the journal Pain Research and Management in 2018 found that 37.7% of women reported back pain three months after a C-section. Another study published in the International Journal of Obstetric Anesthesia in 2019 reported that 43.7% of women experienced back pain six months after a C-section.

These numbers highlight the significant impact that childbirth, including C-section delivery, can have on a woman's musculoskeletal health. However, it is essential to note that the prevalence of back pain can vary widely depending on the population studied, the definition and measurement of back pain used in research, and other factors. Most women who experience this are women who were injected with epidural. Prior to receiving an epidural, healthcare practitioners typically discuss potential side effects and risks with the patient to ensure that they understand the procedure and its possible outcomes however do they mention the back pain side effects that women suffer from for a long term?

Lawona Magwentshu, a 35-year-old woman from Mqanduli, a rural town near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, relayed her experience after her first pregnancy nearly 10 years ago. “I started having back pains shortly after C/S in 2015 and I am still suffering nine years later. Sometimes the pain is unbearable to a point of standing in one position is the only option and I can no longer do hard labour because of it. “When I did my research, I discovered that it’s long-term side effects of epidural that I was not made aware of by the Anesthesiologisty,” she said.

An X user also shared her experience. "For me, it was life time complication that made me do C/section and lower back pains are the pits,” she posted. @Digitalantidots said: “Three years ago I had my twin children via C/section, I started having back pains and waist pain as a result of the Epidural injection I was given” she twitted.