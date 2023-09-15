LOOK: Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo’s 'going to need lots of nappies' as she shows off her baby bump

Actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo is known to keep her personal life private but she has let her fans in on some developments in her life. Mdoda-Nxumalo took to Instagram and shared pictures from her baby shower. In the pictures, the glowing mother-to-be is dressed in a blue dress and is showing off her baby bump.

“I’m not one to announce things so I’m just gonna say: I’M GOING TO NEED A BIGGER CAR and NAPPIES, LOTS AND LOTS OF NAPPIES,” she captioned her picture. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo (@thembisamdoda)

The ‘1802: Love Defies Time’ actress also posted another picture with her good friend, make-up artist Nomsa Madida and shared her appreciation for Madida. News of Mdoda-Nxumalo’s pregnancy first began circulating after she hosted the launch of Showmax original ‘Outlaws’. Her baby bump was visible in her black number.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo (@thembisamdoda) This is Mdoda-Nxumalo third child, her first with her husband, she has twin boys. The private couple have been married for four years, and Mdoda-Nxumalo posted an appreciation post to her husband as they celebrated their anniversary.

Do you know what today is…🎼 😍. #14/09 pic.twitter.com/SPSQxrTVzf — Thembisa Liyema Nxumalo (@tembisa) September 14, 2023 “Today, 4 years ago, I married the love of my life. I finally felt what love, that comes with peace, can really do to a person and I’m so grateful.

“I am enjoying being his wife so much. Ngiyabonga, Zwide kaLanga. For not only taking care of our home and family; but my heart too.” In one of the pictures, Mdoda-Nxumalo shared in her anniversary post, the couple is seen holding a baby, making some wonder if their bundle of joy has arrived. Her fans have been showering the actress with well wishes for her family’s blessing.