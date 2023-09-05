LOOK: Cast of new local drama series ‘Outlaws’ come out to play at launch event

There’s a new Showmax original, ‘Outlaws’, set to premiere on September 6 and of course the cast and production had to celebrate the moment with a good old day party. Guests were dressed in their best attire to not only watch the first episode of this highly-anticipated original, but to also acknowledge the magic created by Tshedza Pictures’ Phathu Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon, who are behind ‘The River’, ‘The Republic, and ‘Adulting’.

Held at Prison Break Market, Johannesburg, the event was hosted by actress and presenter Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo, who charged up a jovial atmosphere as guests arrived in droves to what promised to be an unforgettable night of celebration. The cast of ‘Outlaws’ at the launch event held at Prison Break Market, Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied In attendance were cast members Lehlohonolo Mayeza and Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku, who co-star as Leruo Ts’eole and Sihle Biyela, respectively. Siyabonga Shibe, who plays the Biyela patriarch; Mmabatho Mogomotsi, who plays the Ts’eole matriarch; as well as Nolwazi Shange and man of the moment, Thembinkosi Mthembu of ‘Adulting’ and ‘Shaka iLembe’ fame.

Actress Mmabatho Mogomotsi spoke passionately about how she's found a new family in everyone she works with. The cast of ‘Outlaws’ at the launch event held at Prison Break Market, Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied And truly, the cast is one big family; this was visible in how they cheered each other on during the screening of the first episode. "We are family. When we started with this show, every department was acknowledged, and I loved that because I'm very big with beginnings and with endings," Mogomotsi said.

Set in the lush but lawless land on the border between Lesotho and KwaZulu-Natal, ‘Outlaws’ is the story of two families at war with each other: the Zulu, cattle-farming Biyela clan, and the Basotho, cattle-raiding Ts’eoles. Makwarela shared that ‘Outlaws’ is Tshedza Pictures seventh production and by far the most exciting, yet challenging project so far. The cast of ‘Outlaws’ at the launch event held at Prison Break Market, Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied "This was probably the most difficult production we had embarked on, but after all of that, there was so much excitement and joy in what we ended up creating together as a team.