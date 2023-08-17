‘Yizo Yizo’ veteran Mmabatho Mogomotsi stars with new role in local western ‘Outlaws’

Veteran actor Mmabatho Mogomotsi is set to make her acting comeback with the new Showmax Original ‘Outlaws’, which is set to premiere on September 6, 2023. Mogomotsi is best known for her role as Snowey on 'Yizo Yizo’ more than 20 years ago. Over the years, she’s also appeared on shows like ‘Muvhango’, ‘Rhythm City’, ‘The Wild’, ‘Jacob’s Cross’ and ‘The River’.

The new role will see Mogomotsi play Moretlo, the Basotho queen pin of the largest cattle raiding syndicate in Lesotho. She's the bane of the Zulu, cattle-farming Biyela clan across the border in KwaZulu-Natal.

The show, which Showmax has dubbed South Africa’s first modern-day Western series, is created by Tshedza Pictures’ Phathu Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon. Over the past few years, the highly successful production company has won several Best Scriptwriting SAFTAs for smash-hit shows like ‘’The Republic’ and ‘The River’, which was also nominated for an International Emmy. ‘Outlaws’ is Tshedza’s second Showmax Original after ‘Adulting’, which famously set the record for the most first-day views of any drama on the streaming service back in March.

The acting legend shared her thoughts on ‘Outlaws.’

“It’s a story where two families are at loggerheads over continued cattle theft. Stock-theft wars between communities in Lesotho and KZN are a reality for many who live in those areas. I’ve spoken to a few people who identify with the story. “For Moretlo, it’s a story of a mother being a mom and mothering her family just to stay afloat. Doing what she needs to do and doing what’s right by her. So it’s a story of survival, in a nutshell.” Interestingly, she also shared that she had to do a few stunts while shooting the new show. “We ride horses, we shoot guns, we do things I never thought I would do but always wanted to do. Some of them are a bit demanding. Because of that, there’s an opportunity for body-doubles here and there.”