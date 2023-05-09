‘1802: Love Defies Time’ a celebration of love and Xhosa culture

This May, 1Magic viewers were introduced to a new romantic series “1802: Love Defies Time”.
“1802: Love Defies Time” follows the story of two star-crossed lovers as they travel through time in search of their destiny.
Khosi (Sikelelwa Vuyeleni), a young and talented doctor, stands on the cusp of a bright future in 2023. She is about to marry her soulmate Zuko (Vuyolwethu Ngcukana) and embark on a career of saving lives but little does she know that her destiny has yet to reveal itself.
Produced and co-created by Lulu Hela, “1802: Love Defies Time” is a fascinating series with fantasy and mythology elements and features Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo, Sikelelwa Vuyeleni and Amanda Quwe.
Khosi gets pulled back in time to the 1800s, and finds herself in a world run by the Jola Royal Family, led by King Jonginamba KaMajola, Melisizwe’s father. Here, the King has three wives who live separately in their homesteads.
LOOK: The cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ season 3 have been announced
Vuyo Ngcukana lands meaty role in 1Magic’s new romantic series ‘1802: Love Defies Time’
Sannah Mchunu reflects on her time on ‘Gomora’: ‘It's my first time working in a place where I put all my madness’
Jessica Nkosi, Mary-Anne Barlow, S'dumo Mtshali star in new dramedy, ‘Lavish’
“We wanted to create a romantic series that not only entertains but also educates viewers about Xhosa culture. Through the story of ”1802: Love Defies Time“, we hope to shed light on the resilience, strength, and beauty of African love.
“Our goal is to inspire and ignite a sense of pride in our Xhosa heritage and traditions,” said executive producer Lulu Hela.
Hela also explained that the project had been in development for two years and described it as “a labour of love”.
“1802: Love Defies Time” is an epic romantic series that celebrates African love and history. We have a fantastic cast and crew who worked tirelessly to bring this story to life,” added Hela.
“1802: Love Defies Time” airs on 1Magic (DStv channel 103) on Mondays at 8.30pm.
The costumes on the new telenovela on 1Magic 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #1802LoveDefiesTime pic.twitter.com/RR7z00V1rk— Jabulani Macdonald ⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) May 3, 2023
The reaction to their picture 🤣🤣🤣🤣 priceless 😁#1802LoveDefiesTime— Phindile kaZwane Mlambo (@Phindil12874017) May 3, 2023
Sisterz rhaa shame why put poor Nkosazana through TRC! Iyhoooo! Don’t want you as siblings nina!! @Zenande_Mcfen love your new look but greatness lives however, vha! Much love!#1802LoveDefiesTime https://t.co/qwWplWQWM6 pic.twitter.com/N5WOgXnvle— Amanda Quwe (@amanda_quwe) May 3, 2023
So Melisizwe 1 - Zuko 0? #1802LoveDefiesTime https://t.co/RX44AL8AGg— 1802_1MagicTV (@1802_1MagicTV) May 3, 2023