‘1802: Love Defies Time’ a celebration of love and Xhosa culture

“1802: Love Defies Time” follows the story of two star-crossed lovers as they travel through time in search of their destiny.

This May, 1Magic viewers were introduced to a new romantic series “1802: Love Defies Time”.

Khosi (Sikelelwa Vuyeleni), a young and talented doctor, stands on the cusp of a bright future in 2023. She is about to marry her soulmate Zuko (Vuyolwethu Ngcukana) and embark on a career of saving lives but little does she know that her destiny has yet to reveal itself.

Produced and co-created by Lulu Hela, “1802: Love Defies Time” is a fascinating series with fantasy and mythology elements and features Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo, Sikelelwa Vuyeleni and Amanda Quwe.

Khosi gets pulled back in time to the 1800s, and finds herself in a world run by the Jola Royal Family, led by King Jonginamba KaMajola, Melisizwe’s father. Here, the King has three wives who live separately in their homesteads.