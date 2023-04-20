Vuyo Ngcukana lands meaty role in 1Magic’s new romantic series ‘1802: Love Defies Time’

Seasoned actor Vuyo Ngcukana has announced his new gig on 1Magic’s new romantic series “1802: Love Defies Time,” set to hit the small screens on May 1. Taking to his social media platforms on Tuesday, Ngcukana revealed he would be starring in the series that celebrates love and pays homage to the Xhosa culture.

“You guys have been asking “What’s next” and now I can finally give you an answer. Welcome to 1802-Love Defies Time,“ shared the star. You guys have been asking “What’s next” and now I can finally give you an answer.



Welcome to 1802-Love Defies Time.



Hela Media brings a new and exciting show, catch it on @1MagicTV 20:30 Monday - Wednesday every week, it premiers on 1 May 2023 🎭📺 pic.twitter.com/bP5BJ0sxbB — Vuyolwethu Ngcukana (Tshawe,Togu,Mdange ka Tshiwo) (@vuyomse) April 18, 2023 Fans and fellow celebrities including Trevor Gumbi, Lelo Boyana and Phuti Khomo took to Ngcukana’s comments section to congratulate the actor on his great achievement. Best known for his role as Schumacher on the popular telenovela “The Queen,” Ngcukana bid his fans farewell in 2022.

His exit sparked rumours that he was fired from the show. Ngcukana set the record straight on social media later, rubbishing claims that he was axed from the show. “This has been an attack on my professional reputation which has caused my family, loved ones and business associates stress, at the very least I’m disappointed but not surprised, I have NOT been fired from #TheQueenMzansi,” he tweeted at the time.

This has been an attack on my professional reputation which has caused my family, loved ones and business associates stress, at the very least I’m disappointed but not surprised, I have NOT been fired from #TheQueenMzansi — Vuyolwethu Ngcukana (Tshawe,Togu,Mdange ka Tshiwo) (@vuyomse) February 28, 2022 “The Queen” has since been cancelled after seven seasons. Featuring Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo, Sikelelwa Vuyeleni and Amanda Quwe, “1802: Love Defies Time” follows the story of two star-crossed lovers as they travel through time in search of their destiny. When Khosi accepts Zuko's proposal of marriage and starts her career as an intern doctor, she believes that her life is just beginning.

She doesn’t realise that her fate has already been decided. The impossible situation of these two lovers adds to the tension and conflict, making it an exciting story. In a press statement shared with IOL Entertainment, Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net said she was thrilled to bring this “timeless” story of love to the local audiences. “With its fascinating story, talented cast, and intriguing portrayal of Xhosa culture, this show is bound to capture the imagination of our audience,” said Adonisi.

“We believe that 1802: Love Defies Time will be an amazing addition to our 20:30 (Monday-Wednesday) slot, and we hope our viewers will enjoy this tantalising love story.” Produced and co-created by Lulu Hela, “1802: Love Defies Time” is a fascinating series with fantasy and mythology elements. By travelling back in time, alternate worlds are created that are vastly different from the current one and such an undertaking has never been seen on SA television before.

When Khosi gets pulled back in time to the 1800s, viewers will see a world, unlike anything that has been seen before. This world is run by the Jola Royal Family, led by King Jonginamba KaMajola, Melisizwe's father. Here, the King has three wives who live separately in their homesteads. With these complex family dynamics, “1802: Love Defies Time” brings a fresh perspective to storytelling, taking viewers on a journey of self-discovery and love through the ages.